Moving Minds Named One of the Top 10 Marketing Automation Service Companies by MarTech Outlook Magazine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Minds, a Florida-based marketing and technology agency known for its prowess in transforming brands and businesses, has been named one of the "Top 10 Marketing Automation Service Companies" in the United States by MarTech Outlook magazine. This highly coveted honor highlights Moving Minds' exceptional capabilities in the implementation of cutting-edge marketing automation solutions.

MarTech Outlook's comprehensive assessment of U.S. marketing automation solution providers recognizes Moving Minds based on the agency's performance and outstanding results, particularly its ability to develop dynamic campaigns utilizing data-driven insights to unleash the full potential of brands.

Moving Minds' strategic consulting and implementation support have positioned it as a trusted partner for companies seeking to maximize their marketing automation and e-mail marketing initiatives as well as:

Scale demand generation





Automate prospect and customer engagement





Accelerate the adoption of new MarTech solutions and realize time-to-value (TTV)





Improve the utilization of a company's existing marketing automation tools

"We are thrilled to be named by MarTech Outlook as one of the "Top 10 Marketing Automation Service Companies" in the United States," said Lou Hughes, CEO of Moving Minds. "This recognition is a testament to our track record of helping clients scale their growth and optimize their MarTech stacks."

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Moving Minds also provides Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) services for venture capital- and private equity-backed companies. Called 'Growth as a Managed Service,' Moving Minds enables businesses to get to market smarter and faster with fractional marketing services, a more affordable alternative to the cost of building large internal marketing departments.

The recognition by MarTech Outlook magazine emphasizes Moving Minds' outstanding reputation for providing a comprehensive suite of marketing automation services, including contact targeting, e-mail design, sales sequences, content development, digital advertising, landing page design and CRM integration.

About Moving Minds

Moving Minds is a global marketing and technology agency that uplifts brands and businesses through innovative marketing automation solutions. Moving Minds empowers clients to traverse the digital landscape and achieve remarkable results. The agency's services include demand generation, marketing automation optimization, digital marketing and Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) services. To learn more about Moving Minds, call (800) 420-7206 or visit https://movingminds.io.

