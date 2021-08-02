Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma Program to Hike Through Alaska's Kenai Peninsula-Glaciers, Coastline & Wildlife in August

The upcoming climb includes multiple myeloma patients, caregivers, friends, and family members. Tweet this

"This program is truly such a powerful and life-changing experience for every hiker, and we look forward to continuing our support to help raise awareness and critical funds for multiple myeloma research," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group.

Since MM4MM began with its first climb in 2016, the program has raised over $3 million. All proceeds raised go directly to the MMRF. A pioneer in precision medicine, the MMRF seeks to find a cure for all multiple myeloma patients by relentlessly pursuing innovations that are driving the development of precision treatments for cancer.

"As a patient focused organization, the MMRF stands together with those who are battling multiple myeloma – patients, families, physicians, researchers, and our partners. This team represents a microcosm of our community and demonstrates that together, we can move mountains in our shared pursuit of a cure for each patient," said Michael Andreini, president and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. "This effort sponsored by Sanofi helps us work towards our mission of a world without multiple myeloma."

The MM4MM Alaska team will include five patients living with multiple myeloma:

Lynn Cella has a personal connection to multiple myeloma that began early in 2014 when she was diagnosed with this challenging disease. Today, she is grateful to say she is in remission and excited to join her team in Alaska this August to show that she is resilient and she will continue to live my life to the fullest.

JP Kealy began his journey with Multiple Myeloma in 2014. As a husband and father of four, cancer was not something Kealy ever thought he would have to face. This will be Kealy's third MM4MM trek, and he is elated to be a part of it. He has embraced the opportunity to meet new patients, doctors, and loved ones of MM patients.

Terry King was diagnosed with smoldering multiple myeloma in February 2019. When Terry first received her diagnosis, she was devastated, but her faith and support from her family and friends have carried her through some tough times as she has worked with coming to terms with this illness. Terry is still considered smoldering, with no signs of the disease and currently receiving no medication.

Michael Mankowich, in February 2017, was faced with the challenging of learning he had cancer. Two years later, he is managing daily life with multiple myeloma, with the incredible support from his wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Mary, as well as the medical staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Suzanne Wolfrom was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma three years ago when she had just retired from her career. As a breast cancer survivor, Wolfrom has had previous experiences battling cancer. Discovering new therapies has helped her foster renewed hope and she is grateful to be preparing for the trek in Alaska in hopes to help MMRF reach their goal of providing cancer victims with hope.

"We are excited and proud to support Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma," said John Wilson, Director of Hematology Oncology Marketing at Sanofi Genzyme. "This initiative is a great way to raise awareness and foster greater connectivity to the multiple myeloma and blood cancer patient community. We are truly moved and inspired by all those that participate in this program."

