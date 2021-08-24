Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma® to Face Mt. Washington's Peaks in September

MM4MM has been taking part in climbs since 2016 and in the process has raised over $3 million for MM research. Tweet this

"Through every MM4MM trek, we could not be more honored to be a part of such an amazing program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company to CURE® Media Group. "Raising awareness and essential funds for multiple myeloma is something we are passionate about, and we are looking forward to the next remarkable trek on Mt. Washington."

"As a patient focused organization, the MMRF stands together with those who are battling multiple myeloma – patients, families, physicians, researchers, and our partners. This team represents a microcosm of our community and demonstrates that together, we can move mountains in our shared pursuit of a cure for each patient," said Michael Andreini, president and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. "This effort sponsored by GSK helps us work towards our mission of a world without multiple myeloma."

The MM4MM Mt. Washington team will include two patients living with multiple myeloma:

Kevin Michaelis was diagnosed with MM in 2002, but his diagnosis quickly changed to monoclonal gammopathy of undermined significance, or MGUS, a condition in which an abnormal protein is found in the blood. In 2018, annual bloodwork showed that Kevin's MGUS had progressed to MM. Coming from a family that loves the outdoors as well as activities like hiking, skiing, and biking, Kevin felt that the MM4MM program would be a great way to give back. On the day of his stem cell transplant in January 2020 , he officially joined the team. He is looking forward to raising awareness and funds, while also making new friends in New Hampshire .

Artie Bifulco has been helping raise awareness with the MMRF since he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018. He has participated in 5K's and endurance races and is excited to be taking on the climb on Mt. Washington. With help from his friends, family, and faith, Artie will face the challenging mountain along with the rest of the team. Artie has strong faith and believes that through organizations such as MMRF, a cure for multiple myeloma will one day be found.

"It is a privilege to support the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma," said Michael Petroutsas, senior vice president, head of US Oncology Business Unit at GSK. "Our commitment to the multiple myeloma community goes beyond developing medicines. We deliver programs that support the entire community, are inclusive and equitable, and connect people to each other when they need it most. We are so inspired by those embarking on this climb, and proud to join them, CURE and MMRF, in this important mission."

