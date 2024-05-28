Moving Mountains sets sail into luxury yacht charters with debut of Oceans division

Navigating back to beginnings, expansion symbolizes return to roots

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Mountains, a diverse and emerging brand in luxury hospitality, is making waves with the launch of a new division offering premium yacht charters. This new offering provides access to a curated portfolio of more than 70 luxurious crewed yachts for full-service vacations cruising the serene turquoise waters of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Expert in-house charter brokers simplify the charter selection process and help guests navigate the complexities of contracting and pre-charter planning, offering personalized itineraries, customized menu plans and aligning with the ideal yacht crew.

New offering provides access to curated portfolio of luxurious crewed yachts for full-service vacations in Carribean.

"For nearly three decades, Moving Mountains has built a reputation of five-star service, seamless vacation experiences, and meticulous property management," Robin Craigen, president and CEO of Moving Mountains, said. "Our deep roots in hospitality started aboard a charter yacht more than 25 years ago, so we are delighted to come full circle with the launch of our Oceans division. Our team works tirelessly to curate extraordinary experiences for our clients and this expansion will allow us to navigate to new horizons for our loyal owners and guests."

Founded by Robin and Heather Craigen in 1998, Moving Mountains has cultivated a distinguished portfolio of premier properties for a global clientele. The Craigens began their hospitality journey in the world of luxury yacht charters in the Caribbean. Today, Moving Mountains represents more than 250 exceptional luxury rental homes and slope-side residences in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge, Colo. Guests and property owners alike come back to Moving Mountains time and time again, drawn to the commitment to excellence and unforgettable experiences.

The Moving Mountains Oceans division is led by dedicated yacht broker Jeni Osborn. Osborn has been a longtime Moving Mountains employee and has 15 years of experience working on mega-yachts in the Caribbean. Osborn brings invaluable expertise in navigating the region's waters and curating bespoke experiences for guests.

"Our mission for Oceans is simple," Osborn said. "We strive to match guests effortlessly with the perfect vessel and crew, ensuring a dream yacht charter becomes a reality. From secluded coves to vibrant harbors, every moment aboard is tailored to exceed expectations."

As the flagship of Moving Mountains yacht experiences, Endless Summer III (ESIII) marks the return of the Craigens to the world of luxury yacht charters, blending their decades of experience in hospitality with their passion for sailing. ESIII, a brand-new Lagoon 65 catamaran built in Bordeaux, France, embodies the pinnacle of eco-friendly design and personalized service and is available for booking now. Pricing starts at $63,500 per week. For more information, visit oceans.movingmountains.com.

About Moving Mountains: Founded in 1997 by Robin and Heather Craigen, Moving Mountains specializes in luxury property management and vacation home rentals in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Beaver Creek, and Breckenridge, Colo. In 2024, Moving Mountains expanded to include luxury yacht charters with the Oceans division, a high-touch, high-service yacht broker service in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. With 250 luxury residences in the Rocky Mountains and a fleet of over 70 custom-curated private yachts across the Caribbean, Moving Mountains caters to the desires of discerning guests from across the globe who seek a premium level of comfort, luxury, privacy, and personalization. Committed to elevated vacation customization at sea level or 10,000 feet above, Moving Mountains offers guests a comprehensive range of vacation planning services, including catering, grocery stocking, ground transportation, activities, restaurant recommendations, and more. For more information, visit www.movingmountains.com.

