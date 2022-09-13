Moving Out is In: National Moving and Storage Company 1-800-PACK-RAT Offers Coaching as Peak Moving Season Comes to a Close

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, a portable storage and moving company, today announced that it is officially nearing the end of peak moving season. The nearly 20-year industry veteran tracks upticks in moving and storage and points to mid-summer as the height of the season, meaning companies now have greater availability towards the end of summer and early fall, which makes it a better time to move.

"During August and September, we see an increase in moving contracts and storage requests," said Chief Sales Officer James Burati. The business has seen many changes in moving as home ownership, remodeling and the job market have affected customer needs. "The pandemic has forced a lot of change for people; things like remote work or work-from-anywhere have inspired moves and for others, the economy has forced them to give up homes or to return to their family home to save. In any case, moving and storing belongings becomes a priority."

1-800-PACK-RAT utilizes portable storage containers to offer both moving and storage services, ideal for those planning moves in the late summer or early fall as peak season comes to an end.

The business offers some key tips to families as they prepare for their relocation and engage in the moving and storage process this fall.

It is best to book your move as far in advance as possible, even when moving outside of peak season. This will ensure you can reserve the delivery and pick up dates and times you prefer. Portable storage is a great resource for items that require easy or frequent access, or temporary storage. Items such as heirloom furniture, seasonal gear like skis or a snowboard and clothing can be easily stored while priority items are unpacked, and accessed when they're needed. Be cautious of moving companies that co-mingle multiple customers' belongings. This can be problematic and increase the risk of lost or stolen items. The best way to ensure moves run as smoothly as possible is to trust a company that moves one customer's belongings at a time.

During this busy season, 1-800-PACK-RAT is continuing to grow. 2021 was 1-800-PACK-RAT's best year to date, and they have seen even stronger demand in 2022, making 2022 a record year.

For more information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit https://www.1800packrat.com

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA, and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for our customers! The company also has several divisions, each with their own focus and expertise.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Talarico

Account Supervisor

[email protected]

(845)-269-8868

SOURCE 1-800-PACK-RAT