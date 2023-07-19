Moving Services Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.04% from 2021 to 2026 | AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moving services market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA, U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Moving Services Market in US

Moving Services Market Insights in the US -

Vendors : 15+, Including AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines , Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA, U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving.

: 15+, Including AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, , Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA, U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Residential, Corporate, Military and government, and Others) and Type (Full-service moving and Partial-service moving)

Major Drivers - The growth in real estate agencies drives the moving services market growth in the US during the forecast period. There is an increase in investment among buyers with the help of affordable housing loans, which is fuelling the real estate market growth in the US. The increase in demand for available housing can be attributed to factors such as low mortgage rates, population growth, and an increase in buyer interest. As a result, it will fuel the demand for market relocation services. Besides the transportation and packaging services, several prominent players in the moving services sector are offering various mortgage services, which give home buyers the option for a preferred loan program and allow them to compare and estimate their finances. Hence, due to the growth in the housing market, it is expected to fuel the demand for housing relocation services which in turn will drive the moving services market in the US during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The implementation of CRM and engagement analytics in moving industries is an emerging trend in the moving services market during the forecast period. As moving and relocation services companies offer a wide variety of services and cater to a large customer base, it is essential to have a proper channel of communication and interaction with customers to have meaningful engagement. Hence, there is increasing integration of engagement analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) across these companies to enhance client interaction. As a result, it will significantly fuel the company's growth which in turn will positively impact the moving services market growth. For example, one of the prominent moving services company, QuickMove Technologies, have installed CRM software that helps in meaningful customer engagement and complete moving operations. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the moving services market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - The high cost associated with relocation services is expected to hinder the moving services market growth in the US during the forecast period. The estimated cost of an interstate relocation is approximately $800-$900, whereas the cost of moving between states is estimated to be approximately $4,000-$4,800. The average cost estimated for moving interstate for both corporate and residential services is approximately around $1,150 to $2,500, and the average cost for intra-state movement is between $5,300-$6,000. Hence, the average cost is 35% more than the estimated cost, which cannot be affordable for many customers. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the moving services market growth in the US during the forecast period.

The moving services market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this Moving Services Market In The US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the moving services market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the moving services market in the US size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the moving services market across the US and the Rest of North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the moving services market in the US vendors

Moving Services Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) -3.93 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA, U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

**2.3 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Air Freight and Logistics

*2.3.1 Shippers

*2.3.2 Freight forwarder

*2.3.3 Air freight carrier

*2.3.4 Handling agents

*2.3.5 Consignee

*2.3.6 Industry innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 04: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 05: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 06: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Corporate

Military and government

Others

*Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 11: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 12: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 14: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 15: Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 16: Military and government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by End-user

***6 Market Segmentation by Type

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Full-service moving

Partial-service moving

*Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

**6.3 Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Full-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Partial-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

***7 Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

***8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growth in real estate market

*8.1.2 Rise in overseas employment and immigration

*8.1.3 Increase in corporate relocation

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High costs involved with relocation services

*8.2.2 Damage during transit and improper packaging of goods

*8.2.3 Difficulty in employee housing for expatriate

*Exhibit 28: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Implementation of CRM and engagement analytics in moving industries

*8.3.2 Increase in short-term assignments

*8.3.3 Niche service offerings by moving companies

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 29: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 30: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 31: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 32: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 33: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 AGS Worldwide Movers

*Exhibit 34: AGS Worldwide Movers - Overview

*Exhibit 35: AGS Worldwide Movers - Product and service

*Exhibit 36: AGS Worldwide Movers - Key offerings

**10.4 ArcBest Corp.

*Exhibit 37: ArcBest Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 38: ArcBest Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 39: ArcBest Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 40: ArcBest Corp. - Segment focus

**10.5 Armstrong Relocation and Companies

*Exhibit 41: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Overview

*Exhibit 42: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Product and service

*Exhibit 43: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Key offerings

**10.6 Arpin Van Lines

*Exhibit 44: Arpin Van Lines - Overview

*Exhibit 45: Arpin Van Lines - Product and service

*Exhibit 46: Arpin Van Lines - Key offerings

**10.7 Atlas World Group Inc.

*Exhibit 47: Atlas World Group Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 48: Atlas World Group Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 49: Atlas World Group Inc. - Key offerings

**10.8 Beltmann Relocation Group

*Exhibit 50: Beltmann Relocation Group - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Beltmann Relocation Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: Beltmann Relocation Group - Key offerings

**10.9 Coleman World Group

*Exhibit 53: Coleman World Group - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Coleman World Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 55: Coleman World Group - Key offerings

**10.10 UniGroup CA

*Exhibit 56: UniGroup CA - Overview

*Exhibit 57: UniGroup CA - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: UniGroup CA - Key news

*Exhibit 59: UniGroup CA - Key offerings

**10.11 USA Family Moving

*Exhibit 60: USA Family Moving - Overview

*Exhibit 61: USA Family Moving - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: USA Family Moving - Key offerings

**10.12 Wheaton World Wide Moving

*Exhibit 63: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 66:Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 67:Research Methodology

*Exhibit 68: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 69: Information sources

