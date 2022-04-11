Moving Services Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.95 Bn| The Growth in real estate agency to boost market growth| Technavio

Apr 11, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Moving Services Market in the US will witness a CAGR of 2.04% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (residential, corporate, military and government, and others) and type (full-service moving and partial service moving). One of the major factors driving the expansion of the moving services market in the United States is the increase in real estate agency.
Vendor Insights
The Moving Services Market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AGS Worldwide Movers
- ArcBest Corp.
- Armstrong Relocation and Companies
- Arpin Van Lines
- Atlas World Group Inc.
- Beltmann Relocation Group
- Coleman World Group
- UniGroup CA
- U-Pack
- Wheaton World Wide Moving
Geographical Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the moving services market in the US as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global Industrials market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.
The value chain of the air freight and logistics market includes the following core components:
- Shippers
- Freight forwarder
- Air freight carrier
- Handling agents
- Consignee
- Industry innovation
Key Segment Analysis
The residential segment's market share will expand significantly in the United States. Depending on the distance traveled and the amount of items being carried, full-service or partial-service moving is required for residential relocation. Vendors aid in the sale of the home at a reasonable price, assist with schooling and education and inform clients about the basic facilities and services available in the new place. During the projection period, such services given by vendors through the residential segment will boost the moving services market in the United States.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the important moving services market trends that is helping to market expansion is the deployment of CRM and engagement analytics in the moving industry. Clients are frequently confused by the large choice of facilities offered by moving firms and relocation services. Companies must integrate engagement analytics with customer relationship management (CRM) in order to have effective client interaction and to boost exposure online. This will aid in the company's expansion.
However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the moving services market in the United States is the high expenses associated with relocation services.
|
Moving Services Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
-3.93
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA , U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
