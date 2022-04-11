Moving Services Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.95 Bn| The Growth in real estate agency to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Moving Services Market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AGS Worldwide Movers

ArcBest Corp.

Armstrong Relocation and Companies

Arpin Van Lines

Atlas World Group Inc.

Beltmann Relocation Group

Coleman World Group

UniGroup CA

U-Pack

Wheaton World Wide Moving

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the moving services market in the US as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global Industrials market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the air freight and logistics market includes the following core components:

Shippers

Freight forwarder

Air freight carrier

Handling agents

Consignee

Industry innovation

Know more about this market's value chain analysis along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The residential segment's market share will expand significantly in the United States. Depending on the distance traveled and the amount of items being carried, full-service or partial-service moving is required for residential relocation. Vendors aid in the sale of the home at a reasonable price, assist with schooling and education and inform clients about the basic facilities and services available in the new place. During the projection period, such services given by vendors through the residential segment will boost the moving services market in the United States.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the important moving services market trends that is helping to market expansion is the deployment of CRM and engagement analytics in the moving industry. Clients are frequently confused by the large choice of facilities offered by moving firms and relocation services. Companies must integrate engagement analytics with customer relationship management (CRM) in order to have effective client interaction and to boost exposure online. This will aid in the company's expansion.

However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the moving services market in the United States is the high expenses associated with relocation services.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Moving Services Market in the US .

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Logistics Market in Thailand by End-user and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moving Services Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -3.93 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA , U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Air Freight and Logistics

2.3.1 Shippers

2.3.2 Freight forwarder

2.3.3 Air freight carrier

2.3.4 Handling agents

2.3.5 Consignee

2.3.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 06: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Corporate

Military and government

Others

Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 16: Military and government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Full-service moving

Partial-service moving

Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

6.3 Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Full-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Partial-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth in real estate market

8.1.2 Rise in overseas employment and immigration

8.1.3 Increase in corporate relocation

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs involved with relocation services

8.2.2 Damage during transit and improper packaging of goods

8.2.3 Difficulty in employee housing for expatriate

Exhibit 28: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Implementation of CRM and engagement analytics in moving industries

8.3.2 Increase in short-term assignments

8.3.3 Niche service offerings by moving companies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 29: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 30: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 31: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 32: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 33: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AGS Worldwide Movers

Exhibit 34: AGS Worldwide Movers - Overview

Exhibit 35: AGS Worldwide Movers - Product and service

Exhibit 36: AGS Worldwide Movers - Key offerings

10.4 ArcBest Corp.

Exhibit 37: ArcBest Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 38: ArcBest Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 39: ArcBest Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 40: ArcBest Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Armstrong Relocation and Companies

Exhibit 41: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Overview

Exhibit 42: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Key offerings

10.6 Arpin Van Lines

Exhibit 44: Arpin Van Lines - Overview

Exhibit 45: Arpin Van Lines - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Arpin Van Lines - Key offerings

10.7 Atlas World Group Inc.

Exhibit 47: Atlas World Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Atlas World Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Atlas World Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Beltmann Relocation Group

Exhibit 50: Beltmann Relocation Group - Overview

Exhibit 51: Beltmann Relocation Group - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Beltmann Relocation Group - Key offerings

10.9 Coleman World Group

Exhibit 53: Coleman World Group - Overview

Exhibit 54: Coleman World Group - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Coleman World Group - Key offerings

10.10 UniGroup CA

Exhibit 56: UniGroup CA - Overview

Exhibit 57: UniGroup CA - Product and service

Exhibit 58: UniGroup CA - Key news

Exhibit 59: UniGroup CA - Key offerings

10.11 USA Family Moving

Exhibit 60: USA Family Moving - Overview

Exhibit 61: USA Family Moving - Product and service

Exhibit 62: USA Family Moving - Key offerings

10.12 Wheaton World Wide Moving

Exhibit 63: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Overview

Exhibit 64: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 66: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 67: Research Methodology

Exhibit 68: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 69: Information sources

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio