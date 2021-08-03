Moving Specialists Seven Seas Worldwide Launches the 2021 Global Movement Report

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Seas Worldwide, global shipping and relocation experts, launched its 2021 Global Movement Report highlighting international relocation trends over the past year. The report, based on a global data survey collected by research provider, Censuswide, found that the most popular relocation destinations for California and New York residents (the two locations in the U.S. that were a part of the survey) are the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy.

The report also sheds light on some broader consumer trends, probing the rationale behind relocation decisions to get a clearer picture of the direction the world is heading and to explore the future of relocation.

California and New York residents share common motivations for relocating internationally – 36% of Californians and 38% of New Yorkers reported relocating in the past six to 18 months for the purposes of moving away from or returning to their country of origin. Other incentives for relocation include better lifestyle, new job opportunities, education, and proximity to loved ones and enhanced cultural experiences.

"Deciding where to live is a big challenge at any time, let alone at a time such as now," says John Henderson, Co-Founder of Seven Seas Worldwide. "The results of our first Global Movement Report will be beneficial to those considering or studying motivations behind international relocation."

The Covid-19 pandemic deeply impacted global mobility, posing logistical challenges and complex psychological and emotional considerations. According to the recent survey, 47% of Californians and 54% of New Yorkers had relocation plans cancelled due to Covid-19 and pandemic-related restrictions or concerns.

Details from the full report can be found here.

About the data

The comprehensive research report was commissioned by Seven Seas Worldwide and based on a survey executed by research provider Censuswide.

Between June 4 and June 16, 2021, we surveyed 5,026 consumers who have a passport, ensuring that at least 25% of our sample of respondents were considering or would like to move abroad, while at least 10% considered themselves expatriates. From our total sample, 2 in 5 consumers said they have relocated internationally before, while more than 1 in 6 (17%) said they have relocated internationally more than once. Censuswide surveyed 1,007 people living in California and New York who have a passport, with 230 considering/would like to move abroad and 100 expats.

About Seven Seas Worldwide

Seven Seas Worldwide are world leaders in both nationwide and global moves, helping thousands of customers each year move or store their personal belongings, excess baggage and household items. The company was established in the 1990s by brothers John and Will Henderson, who continue to head up the business from their United Kingdom base in Kent. Their success has helped them over the years to open a series of depots and offices worldwide.

The company's shipping process is uncomplicated, affordable and supportive - offering peace of mind as a proud member of FIATA, the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, and BIFA, the trade association for UK companies moving freight internationally.

Whether you need help moving a few boxes or the contents of an entire house overseas, Seven Seas Worldwide will be there to collect, store and deliver your personal belongings whenever and wherever you need them.

SOURCE Seven Seas Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.sevenseasworldwide.com/global-movement-report-2021/

