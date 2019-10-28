Moving the Conversation from Cost to Value: VeraSci Offers New Approach to HEOR and HTA Consulting Led by Dr. Luca Pani

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci, a leading provider of innovative scientific and technology services, announces the addition of a new service offering, Value Consulting, a HEOR and HTA consulting service line, addressing the emerging need to demonstrate the pharmacoeconomic value of novel therapies earlier in the development process. As clinical trials grow in scope and complexity, VeraSci provides the scientific and operational clarity needed for optimal trial performance and accelerated drug development. Dr. Luca Pani, VP of Regulatory Strategy and Market Access Innovation at VeraSci and former AIFA Director General, will be leading the Value Consulting team.

"Conventional Health Technology Assessment evaluations that employ classical reimbursement agreements such as cost-sharing and risk-sharing and link them to effectiveness data at the time of first approval are no longer sufficient to support today's challenging payer environment. Soon after a lifesaving product receives regulatory approval, the assessment of clinical effectiveness and the subsequent economic impact can change substantially. Accordingly, traditional modeling-based methods, such as cost-effectiveness and QALYs, will slowly lose their relevance in guiding reimbursement contracts. Our services will ensure that pharmaceutical, biotech, and digital therapeutic sponsors have the right evidence to stay ahead of the curve," said Dr. Pani.

VeraSci's Value Consulting will provide services such as:

- Value-based strategic pricing models

- Payer strategic consulting - including mock negotiation

- Market access strategy development

- Value Endpoint Trial Design and Implementation

- HTA & Evidence reviews

Value Consulting will identify the value endpoints, which can convert product efficacy and safety data into reimbursement variables, to create clinical trial designs to facilitate market access negotiations and reimbursement along with regulatory approval.

If you are interested in learning more about VeraSci's Value Consulting, visit www.VeraSci.com/Consulting-Services/

About VeraSci

Founded in 2004, VeraSci has a worldwide presence in clinical trial development, clinical and cognitive assessment, and language services. VeraSci brings deep expertise, strategic innovation, and unwavering commitment to every project, allowing each client to deliver data supporting innovative therapies.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Ashley Davis, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone number: 919-401-4642

Email: ashley.davis@verasci.com

Website: www.VeraSci.com

SOURCE VeraSci

Related Links

http://www.VeraSci.com

