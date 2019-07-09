Moving the Frontline Forward: Engage Your Employees to Create an Optimal Customer Outcome through Improving the Manager Experience

PHOENIX, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While innovative products are the primary focus of most leaders, we know people are what really make a company competitive. For over twenty years, the Gallup poll identifies approximately two-thirds of the workforce as not engaged with most leaving their job as a result of the quality of the day-to-day relationship with their direct supervisor.

Why does this matter? According to Dr. Cyndi Laurin, Founder of Guide to Greatness, LLC and author of "Be a Frontline H.E.R.O." (June 2019, https://amzn.to/2MttQhL), "If employees are leaving because of bad management, an optimal customer outcome is nearly impossible. If we can right the ship with regard to improving the manager experience, workers will be more likely to engage, and at the end of the day, the customer wins."

Don't think for a moment this is touchy-feely, Kumbaya work. There is a direct correlation between culture and bottom line. If a company is experiencing high turnover at the frontline, then poor quality, dissatisfied customers and declining margins are close behind. "Without tools and specific language to manage others, most default to how they were parented," says Laurin. "Parenting your staff isn't managing them. Managing is the practice of observation and providing clear, regular feedback."

So here's the real issue: How do you give your most valuable asset the resources needed to be effective without spending tons of money on training and months to see results? Reading "Be a Frontline H.E.R.O." is a great place to start. It tells the story of main character, Emily, promoted to manager at a local pizzeria. While excited about the challenge, she quickly realizes she's in way over her head. Giving feedback to her former peers, trying to establish expectations, and faking it until she makes it leaves her feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

On the brink of quitting, an unlikely customer makes Emily an offer she can't refuse. Five tools with specific language allow Emily to provide meaningful feedback, get her team on the same page in less than ten minutes, and prioritize which issues to tackle and which to block for later. With her new H.E.R.O. tool belt, Emily is well on her way to becoming an effective leader.

Cyndi (Crother) Laurin, Ph.D. is the author of bestselling Catch! and The Rudolph Factor. She is a sought after keynote speaker and trainer. More information can be found at www.Linkedin.com/in/cyndilaurin.

