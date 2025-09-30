Moving the Needle in Vaccine Trials: Optimizing Digital Endpoint and Operational Strategies to Enable Study Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into applying FDA and EMA safety and toxicity grading guidance to keep eCOA data in vaccine trials compliant with regulatory standards. Attendees will learn about incorporating Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solutions and well-designed reactogenicity diaries to improve compliance, reduce participant burden and capture accurate, timely data. The featured speakers will discuss implementing eDiaries to improve accuracy, minimize errors and deliver near real-time, regulatory-ready data for faster decision-making. Attendees will gain insight into the appropriate incorporation of ECG and cardiac imaging in vaccine trials, with case discussion of vaccine-related myocarditis.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccine studies often rely on rapid and efficient execution across global, multi-center populations. However, strategies for accelerating trials must never compromise data integrity or regulatory compliance.

In this vaccine-focused webinar, Clario's experts will discuss the evolving standards for safety and toxicity grading within vaccine trials, along with best practices for designing reactogenicity diaries that capture local and systemic symptoms accurately. The session will explore why Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is often the preferred modality for modern vaccine trials when considering participant burden, data integrity and speed. It will also examine how electronic diaries (eDiaries) can improve accuracy and provide regulatory-ready data for faster and accurate decision-making. The unique challenges and considerations for assessing cardiac safety in vaccine development will also be discussed.

Register for this webinar to discover how advanced eCOA, cardiac monitoring and digital endpoints can ensure your vaccine trials meet the highest standards of quality, safety and regulatory readiness.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, EVP & Chief Medical Officer; Saima Khakwani, Scientific Advisor, eCOA Science and Consulting; and Fabian Chen, MD, PhD, VP and Deputy CMO, Cardiology, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Moving the Needle in Vaccine Trials: Optimizing Digital Endpoint and Operational Strategies to Enable Study Success.

