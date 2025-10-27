Moving Traffic Media Acquires SpiderBoost to Unite SEO, Development, and Media for the AI Era

Miami team joins Moving Traffic Media, bringing award-winning creative and development execution while strengthening expertise across regulated industries and ecommerce.

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Traffic Media, a performance marketing agency known for paid media, enterprise SEO, and analytics, today announced its acquisition of SpiderBoost, a digital agency based in Miami, FL. Founded in 2009 and led by sibling co-founders Angelica Martinez and Armando Martinez, SpiderBoost brings technical expertise in WordPress and Shopify development to the healthcare, nonprofit, and e-commerce sectors.

"Search isn't a singular channel anymore. It's wherever people (and AI) look for answers. To compete and win in the future will require a Search Everywhere strategy across intuitive web experiences, search, LLMs, social, etc." said Jon Clark, Managing Partner at Moving Traffic Media.

"As Gen AI reshapes digital marketing, SEO has never been more vital," added Armando Martinez, CEO of SpiderBoost. "This strategic move integrates MTM's performance media and SEO services with SpiderBoost's web development, forming a unified capability built for the demands of AI-first marketing."

A Stronger Team with a Shared Vision

Operating as "SpiderBoost, a Moving Traffic Media Company", the Miami-based team brings nearly two decades of platform experience and creative execution to MTM's performance playbook. Their portfolio includes Jackson Health System (Florida's largest healthcare provider), University of Miami, United Way, and other mission-driven organizations.

"The rise of tools like ChatGPT and Claude introduces new search surfaces where brands need presence. Joining MTM multiplies our value as SEO service providers while preserving our hallmark development precision," said Angelica Martinez, SpiderBoost President.

"Being able to provide an end-to-end solution is the best way for us to future-proof our clients for AI-native discovery," said Joe DeVita, Managing Partner at Moving Traffic Media. "This combination removes third-party bottlenecks and lets us recommend and implement as one team."

What This Means for Clients

Existing teams, scopes, and day-to-day contacts remain unchanged.

Clients gain access to expanded media, SEO, and development capabilities.

New workflows enable faster creative testing and unified measurement.

Combined Capabilities Include

Development & Creative: WordPress/Shopify/Magento development, CRO-first UX, analytics integration, accessibility (WCAG), HIPAA-aligned workflows, and design.

Enterprise SEO: Answer Engine Optimization and Relevance Engineering across every surface.

Performance Media: Multi-channel strategy, creative testing, and decision-grade reporting.

Learn more and meet the combined team at https://www.movingtrafficmedia.com/spiderboost/

About Moving Traffic Media

Moving Traffic Media is the leading Answer Engine Optimization partner for growth-minded brands. MTM helps mid-market and enterprise organizations compound results, turning clear strategies into measurable outcomes. Trusted by ambitious teams in healthcare, finance, real estate, ecommerce, and services.

For more information, visit www.movingtrafficmedia.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .

About SpiderBoost

SpiderBoost is a Miami-based digital agency specializing in web development and creative on WordPress, Magento, and Shopify. With deep expertise in the healthcare, e-commerce, and nonprofit sectors, the team combines award-winning creative and engineering to deliver experiences designed for the intuitive web.

Media Contact:

Jon Clark

[email protected]

