Movin'On 2018 Unveils its Preliminary Programming and a New Round of Speakers

To advance these ambitions, Movin'On brings together today's brightest thought leaders in sustainable mobility. These speakers will share their actions and their expertise to bring global, smart, sustainable and multimodal mobility to life.

Monica Araya , Founder and CEO, Costa Rica Limpia

Founder and CEO, Costa Rica Limpia Martin Frick , Senior Director for Policy and Program Coordination, United Nations For Climate Change

Senior Director for Policy and Program Coordination, United Nations For Climate Change Catherine Kargas , Vice President, MARCON

Vice President, MARCON Isabelle Kocher , CEO, ENGIE

CEO, ENGIE Marie-Christine Korniloff , Head of Corporate Engagement, WWF France (TBC)

Head of Corporate Engagement, WWF France (TBC) Ursula Mathar , Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Protection, BMW

Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Protection, BMW Patrick Pelata , President, Meta Consulting LLC

President, Meta Consulting LLC Sandra Phillips , CEO and Founder, movmi

CEO and Founder, movmi Anita Sengupta , Senior Vice President, Systems Engineering, Virgin Hyperloop One

Senior Vice President, Systems Engineering, Virgin Hyperloop One Peter F. Tropschuh, Head of Corporate Responsibility, AUDI AG

Head of Corporate Responsibility, Manoëlla Wilbault, Head of Global Commercial Developments — Sustainability, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation

These personalities join our other distinguished speakers announced earlier this year.

At Movin'On 2018, 4,000 leaders from academia, politics, business, cities and startups will collaborate and exchange ideas, expertise and experiences to advance real achievements in sustainable mobility.

About Movin'On

Presented by Michelin with C2 as organizing partner, Movin'On is the world summit on sustainable mobility. Our belief is that the solutions to tomorrow's major mobility challenges will come from an ecosystem of academic, political, business, municipal and startup leaders. From May 30 to June 1, 2018, in Montréal, Movin'On will bring together decision-makers, experts and mobility enthusiasts from all over the world. Our common goal will be to move "from ambition to action," acting on the theme "Bringing global, smart, sustainable and multimodal mobility to life." For more information or to register, please see movinon.michelin.com/en.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 111,700 employees and operates 68 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced 187 million tires in 2016.

About C2

C2 is a global convener on a mission to transform executives and organizations that are ripe for change ― whether they know it or not. In a collaborative context specifically designed to provoke collisions and spark new ideas, C2 gets leaders to challenge their biases, shift their perspectives and explore completely new ways of doing business. C2's reinvention of the international conference experience started with the annual C2 Montréal event, which has been described as "challenging conventions" by The Economist and "a business conference unlike any other" by the Harvard Business Review. After Zurich, Milan, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Rome and San Francisco, C2 is now expanding its reach across all continents. See C2.biz for more information.

