Movin'On 2018 Unveils its Preliminary Programming and a New Round of Speakers

MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For its second edition, Movin'On, the World summit on sustainable mobility to be held in Montréal from May 30 to June 1, is proud to unveil a rich preliminary programming and announce a new wave of internationally renowned speakers.
The future of mobility as seen by today's senior leaders, an immersion into the world of smart cities, a Design Thinking approach for frugal mobility: the programming at Movin'On 2018 will lead to creative and collaborative thinking to solve the concrete challenges of clean, safe and inclusive mobility.
To advance these ambitions, Movin'On brings together today's brightest thought leaders in sustainable mobility. These speakers will share their actions and their expertise to bring global, smart, sustainable and multimodal mobility to life.
- Monica Araya, Founder and CEO, Costa Rica Limpia
- Martin Frick, Senior Director for Policy and Program Coordination, United Nations For Climate Change
- Catherine Kargas, Vice President, MARCON
- Isabelle Kocher, CEO, ENGIE
- Marie-Christine Korniloff, Head of Corporate Engagement, WWF France (TBC)
- Ursula Mathar, Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Protection, BMW
- Patrick Pelata, President, Meta Consulting LLC
- Sandra Phillips, CEO and Founder, movmi
- Anita Sengupta, Senior Vice President, Systems Engineering, Virgin Hyperloop One
- Peter F. Tropschuh, Head of Corporate Responsibility, AUDI AG
- Manoëlla Wilbault, Head of Global Commercial Developments — Sustainability, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation
These personalities join our other distinguished speakers announced earlier this year.
At Movin'On 2018, 4,000 leaders from academia, politics, business, cities and startups will collaborate and exchange ideas, expertise and experiences to advance real achievements in sustainable mobility.
About Movin'On
Presented by Michelin with C2 as organizing partner, Movin'On is the world summit on sustainable mobility. Our belief is that the solutions to tomorrow's major mobility challenges will come from an ecosystem of academic, political, business, municipal and startup leaders. From May 30 to June 1, 2018, in Montréal, Movin'On will bring together decision-makers, experts and mobility enthusiasts from all over the world. Our common goal will be to move "from ambition to action," acting on the theme "Bringing global, smart, sustainable and multimodal mobility to life." For more information or to register, please see movinon.michelin.com/en.
About Michelin
Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 111,700 employees and operates 68 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced 187 million tires in 2016.
About C2
C2 is a global convener on a mission to transform executives and organizations that are ripe for change ― whether they know it or not. In a collaborative context specifically designed to provoke collisions and spark new ideas, C2 gets leaders to challenge their biases, shift their perspectives and explore completely new ways of doing business. C2's reinvention of the international conference experience started with the annual C2 Montréal event, which has been described as "challenging conventions" by The Economist and "a business conference unlike any other" by the Harvard Business Review. After Zurich, Milan, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Rome and San Francisco, C2 is now expanding its reach across all continents. See C2.biz for more information.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movinon-2018-unveils-its-preliminary-programming-and-a-new-round-of-speakers-300626324.html
SOURCE Movin'On
