Movin'On, the World-Renowned Mobility Summit, Announces the Launch of a Global Startup Challenge

Be an early stage (with first turnover) or a venture business

Work in the field of sustainable mobility

Be a true game changer with a proven business model

Be ready to showcase tangible technologies and actionable solutions

Startups who wish to compete must first register on the online platform Movin'On Startup Challenge, which is now open and will close April 25, 2018. A carefully selected jury will then evaluate the projects submitted and select a maximum of 50 contestants who will move to the next round. The selected contestants will be invited to attend, free of charge, the 2018 edition of Movin'On, the international mobility summit. This invitation includes a pass to access the event, a booth in the startup village, round-trip flight tickets and three-day accommodations in Montréal.

Secondly, among the lucky 50, the Startup Village Team will select 15 startups that will pitch their ground-breaking technologies to an audience of top decision-makers. Two Grand Prize Winners will be granted access to one of the main stages at Movin'On, the famous Cabaret.

The competing startups must demonstrate that they are true game changers, impacting any one of the following six industry's hot topics:

Decarbonization and air quality

The new multimodal society

Technologies to accelerate implementation

Working together

Circular economy

Moonshots in mobility

Startups who wish to join today's top decision-makers, global thought leaders and a handful of their most innovative peers in defining tomorrow's mobility can apply by following this link: movinonstartupchallenge.michelin.com

About Movin'On

Presented by Michelin with C2 as organizing partner, Movin'On is the world summit on sustainable mobility. Our belief is that the solutions to tomorrow's major mobility challenges will come from an ecosystem of academic, political, business, municipal and startup leaders. From May 30 to June 1, 2018, in Montréal, Movin'On will bring together decision-makers, experts and mobility enthusiasts from all over the world. Our common goal will be to move "from ambition to action," acting on the theme "Bringing global, smart, sustainable and multimodal mobility to life." For more information or to register, please see movinon.michelin.com/en.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 111,700 employees and operates 68 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced 187 million tires in 2016.



About C2

C2 is a global convener on a mission to transform executives and organizations that are ripe for change ― whether they know it or not. In a collaborative context specifically designed to provoke collisions and spark new ideas, C2 gets leaders to challenge their biases, shift their perspectives and explore completely new ways of doing business. C2's reinvention of the international conference experience started with the annual C2 Montréal event, which has been described as "challenging conventions" by The Economist and "a business conference unlike any other" by the Harvard Business Review. After Zurich, Milan, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Rome and San Francisco, C2 is now expanding its reach across all continents. See c2.biz for more information.

