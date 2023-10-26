Movista Announces 11th Annual INSIGHT Conference to Foster Retail Collaboration

News provided by

Movista

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, a leading retail execution SaaS provider, is hosting its 11th annual customer conference, INSIGHT, on October 26 to showcase product innovations and foster collaborative thought leadership in retail.

Highlights from the virtual conference include a customer panel discussion with leaders such as Hallmark, The InStore Group, and Accelerate360, as well as an informative roundtable discussion between Movista business partners RELEX Solutions, Maxerience, and Scandit.

"The INSIGHT conference is a great opportunity for us to meaningfully gather with our customers and business partners," said Kirk Ziehm, CEO of Movista. "The retail industry is constantly evolving, and this event plays a critical role in fostering solution-oriented discussions around the latest retail challenges. It's rare to have leaders from all parts of the retail ecosystem gathered together in such a collaborative setting, and we are honored to play a part in it each year."

In addition to roundtables and panel discussions, the conference will showcase Movista's latest product innovations in the retail execution sector, including enhancements to its  next-generation mobile app for store and field teams, Amp by Movista, which the company unveiled earlier this year.

"The nature of in-store work has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years," added Stan Zylowski, founder and chairman of Movista. "It's imperative that adjacent organizations collaborate with each other, as opposed to operating in siloes, when thinking strategically about how best to approach these new challenges. INSIGHT acts as the perfect setting for facilitating these timely conversations."

About Movista  
Movista is a global leader in retail execution and workforce management solutions. We believe the future of retail work is radically transparent and collaborative. As the world's first and only SaaS platform to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, we are transforming the execution of all work and engagement by all teams in the retail ecosystem. Learn more at www.movista.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.   

SOURCE Movista

