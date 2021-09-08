Movista Expands Integrations to Better Serve National and Global Retail Clients

The integration allows in-store teams to accurately track time spent in stores and work completed. Tweet this

"We're pleased to expand our integrations to provide mobile workforce management efficiencies to our shared retail customers," said Joel Sporleder, SVP of Technology at Movista. "With this integration, in-store workers not only work more efficiently, but the divisions managing them do as well. Now both functions experience the benefits of a single, shared, and accurate view of their performance and compliance."

This partnership follows Movista's recent integration with Google's Looker, propelling the company's focus on delivering a robust workforce management solution to serve all stakeholders in the retail value chain.

Sporleder continued, "This integration is a part of our larger strategy of creating a unified workspace for all workers, their supervisors, and, of course, the stores they go in and out of all day. We will continue to place development behind initiatives that expand our capacity to realize this broader mission."

About Movista

Movista is a global, cloud-based retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. For more information, visit www.movista.com.

