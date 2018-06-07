Movistar Argentina selects Ericsson Radio System to transform mobile network

In addition to improvements in mobile broadband coverage and quality, the deal also enables Movistar Argentina to start its journey towards 5G and IoT through the 5G-evolution capabilities of Ericsson Radio System. Finally, this modernization initiative supports the implementation of energy-efficient networks that will reduce consumption and carbon emissions.

Federico Rava, Executive President of Telefónica/Movistar Argentina, says: "We are strengthening our strategic partnership with Ericsson by having end-customer experience and satisfaction as the most important common goals. We are focusing on expanding and enhancing our mobile network for people in Argentina."

Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says the transformation deal is the biggest since Telefónica Argentina and Ericsson began working together.

"The deal means we will almost double our market share with Telefónica, which is a great vote of confidence and trust in our ability to help them transform as they move towards 5G," he says. "As part of this agreement, Ericsson will deploy its latest generation radio network solutions, including full turnkey delivery of products and services for Movistar's Radio Access Network, to help Movistar Argentina deliver the best experiences and quality to its customers."

All Ericsson Radio System portfolio products supplied to Movistar Argentina will be able to run 5G New Radio (NR). This capability will be achieved through a remote software installation.

