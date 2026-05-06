Movita Juice Bar Expands Beyond California with First-Ever Texas Location

The Milestone Opening Signals the Brand's Growing Demand Beyond the West Coast

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movita Juice Bar, a California-based chain celebrated for its dedication to high-quality, made-to-order nutrition, is opening its first out-of-state location in May 2026. This milestone opening marks a significant new chapter for the company and an exciting addition to the Sugar Land community.

"For me, Movita is about more than smoothies and açaí bowls," said Sugar Land franchisee, Javier Campos, "It's about creating a space where the community can connect while enjoying something that's genuinely good for them. Bringing the first Movita to Texas is something I'm really proud of, and I'm excited to see how Houston embraces it."

After being introduced to Movita through family and time spent in Los Angeles, Campos was inspired by the brand's emphasis on quality ingredients and community connection. With experience in team leadership at Dutch Bros., he is focused on building a space in the Houston area where guests can enjoy nutritious food in an environment that makes them feel like family.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to bring Movita Juice Bar to Texas, a state we've always admired for its size, energy, and strong love for smoothies," says Raul Fernando Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Movita. "We're a bit nervous as well, but that only reflects how much this moment means to us. To the Houston community, thank you for welcoming us so warmly. We are committed to giving our very best every day and becoming the brand you truly deserve."

Located at 3344A US Highway 6, the Sugar Land location will closely resemble the design concept of Movita locations across California, featuring a clean, contemporary space with the fresh ingredients prominently on display. Crafting orders in full view of customers reinforces the brand's commitment to transparency and quality.

The menu will showcase Movita's signature variety of items, including:

Protein-Packed Smoothies: Each Movita smoothie features the brand's proprietary protein blend, delivering clean, high-quality protein in every delicious, made-to-order option.

Fresh-Pressed Juices: Crafted from raw fruits and vegetables, Movita's juices are never pre-bottled, pasteurized, or frozen, and are made with zero added sugar.

Organic Brazilian Açaí Bowls: Movita sources the highest quality açaí from Brazil and each bowl is blended to perfection and topped with wholesome ingredients.

Wellness-Boosting Functional Beverages: Designed to support hydration, energy, or immunity, these beverages combine natural ingredients with targeted benefits in every sip.

Movita's commitment to its community will continue to grow alongside its expansion. The brand dedicates a percentage of proceeds to organizations and individuals whose missions align with their charitable values, with a primary focus on the cure, prevention, and treatment of cancer. As Movita grows, so does its ability to support these meaningful initiatives and reach its charitable goals.

For more information about Movita Juice Bar and the grand opening of its Sugar Land, Texas, location, visit movitajuicebar.com or follow @movitajuicebar on Instagram.

About Movita Juice Bar

Founded in 2015, Movita Juice Bar is a health-forward, socially responsible brand on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food both accessible and delicious. Guided by its "More Life" philosophy, Movita specializes in made-to-order raw juices, smoothies, açai bowls, functional beverages, and nutritional supplements that are crafted with real fruit and quality ingredients. Movita is dedicated not only to nutrition and wellness but also to giving back, supporting causes that align with the brand's charitable values, with a particular focus on cancer prevention, treatment, and research. As of 2026, Movita has 30 stores throughout California and now Texas, with more than 200+ team members.

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SOURCE Movita Juice Bar