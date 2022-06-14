MoviTHERM Honored by Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards Program

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoviTHERM announced that its iEFD, an intelligent early fire detection solution, was recognized among the best in machine vision by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program. Vision Systems Design announced honorees on Monday, June 6th, at the Automate 2022 show in Detroit, Michigan, to celebrate their eighth annual Innovators Awards Program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrators and end-user companies.

Vision System's Innovators Award Program 2022 David Bursell, VP of Business Development at MoviTHERM, receives Innovators Award for the iEFD Early Fire Detection Solution

MoviTHERM's technology connects fire sensing devices, including thermal cameras, to a secure cloud-based application where the end-user can monitor fire risk status at any time of the day from any device. The iEFD application comes equipped with features that aid facilities from being caught in a hazardous outcome, such as the built-in interactive "MapVIEW" that updates in real-time so first responders can have access to the exact pinpoint location of the fire threat.

Submissions were judged on originality; innovation; their impact on designers, systems integrators, or users; whether they fulfilled a new market need; leveraged a novel technology, and/or increased productivity.

"The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate MoviTHERM for their score in the 2022 Innovators Awards program," says Mc Loone, Editor in Chief. "Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The MoviTHERM team should be very proud."

The company's early fire detection solution operates in several business applications, including coal, biomass, industrial laundry, wood processing, trash bunkers, metal recycling, and more.

About Vision Systems Design:

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers, and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters, and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards:

The Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality; innovation; impact on designers, systems

integrators, and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed; leveraging a novel technology; and increasing productivity.

About MoviTHERM ( https://movitherm.com ):

MoviTHERM – Advanced Thermography solutions was founded in 1999. The company provides IoT Cloud monitoring solutions for thermal imaging applications for early fire detection, machine condition monitoring, and other applications. In addition, MoviTHERM offers solutions for plastic welding, package sealing, and non-destructive testing. MoviTHERM is a Teledyne FLIR Premium Partner and master distributor for FLIR Thermal Cameras for automation and science applications.

Contact:

Yadira Merlos

[email protected]

(949) 699-6600, Ext. 122

SOURCE MoviTHERM