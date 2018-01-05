Movoto Partners with SELECT to Host Golden Globes Pre-Party at West Hollywood's Bootsy Bellows

Festivities begin at 8:00 p.m. and will extend well into the early morning hours, as this party promises to be an unforgettable night of excitement and revelry.

"We are so excited about the future as we continue to expand Movoto in Los Angeles bringing innovation and experience to the local real estate community," said Alexandra Tieu, Head Area Broker of Los Angeles.

"SELECT is a perfect partner for Movoto Real Estate, because they focus on using their brand to create a lifestyle for their clients, much the way Movoto does," said Max Diez, VP of Brokerage Operations for Movoto.

"The SELECT brand caters specifically to the buying power of Millennials, and as Movoto expands into new markets, we not only want to work with Millennial home buyers to ensure their success, we want to create a sense of community in these new and revitalizing markets," said Diez.

Event Date:

Saturday, January 6, 2018

8:00–11:00 p.m.

Event Location:

Bootsy Bellows

9229 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

About Movoto

Movoto Real Estate is the second largest online real estate brokerage in the US and the only one licensed in all 50 states. With over 100 million people searching for homes annually on Movoto.com and over 30,000 properties sold, Movoto is one of the most influential online real estate platforms in the United States.

Movoto is expanding to click-and-mortar locations in California to provide their customers: home buyers and sellers, agents and brokers with unmatched services and technology solutions. For more information see our news and press resources and real estate market trends. Sell your home with Movoto or search for available homes for sale.

CONTACT: Movoto Real Estate

movoto.com/sell

Real Estate Operations

Maximillian Diez

mdiez@movoto

415-241-1513

