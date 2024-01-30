Mowilex establishes new Scientific Advisory Board to boost research efforts and foster innovation

Key news highlights: 

  • Mowilex has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will further promote innovation and excellence by leveraging the expertise of industry leaders. 
  • The Scientific Advisory Board will help strengthen R&D efforts, provide strategic guidance, and position Mowilex at the forefront of emerging technologies and trends. 
  • Prof. Raymond Fernando, Ph.D., and Raja Krishnamurthy, Ph.D., MBA, will join the Mowilex Scientific Advisory Board during a January 2024 meeting. 

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a leading producer of premium paints and wood coatings, has formed a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will elevate the company's research, innovation and industry leadership capabilities. Acting in a non-legally binding advisory role, SAB members will enhance Mowilex research and development (R&D) efforts and reinforce the company's commitment to excellence. 

(left-right) Raja Krishnamurthy, Ph.D., MBA, and Prof. Raymond Fernando, Ph.D., pictured with Mowilex Head of Research and Development Novina Tjahjadi, will help strengthen R&D efforts and boost innovation as members of the new Mowilex Scientific Advisory Board.
The Mowilex SAB, which held its first meeting on January 24, 2024, will provide strategic guidance that promotes continuous improvement according to industry standards and best practices. As it helps advance R&D initiatives, the SAB will provide expertise that keeps Mowilex at the forefront of emerging technologies and industry trends. 

"The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board represents a significant milestone for Mowilex. By tapping into decades of academic and industry experience, the SAB will provide invaluable insights that foster innovation and enrich our knowledge base. We are proud to strengthen Mowilex's R&D efforts and broaden our position as a leader and innovator in the paint and coatings sector," says SAB Board Chairperson and Mowilex Head of Research and Development Novina Tjahjadi. 

"This one-of-a-kind advisory body will be an important sounding board for our R&D leadership, and it demonstrates our commitment to quality, innovation and product development," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia. "Mowilex R&D has always transformed our passion for quality and excellence into innovative products. With additional support from outside advisors, we will boost our competencies, expand efficiency, maintain a competitive edge, and accelerate time-to-market for dozens of products in our development pipeline."  

The Mowilex Scientific Advisory Board will welcome two renowned coatings industry professionals in January, with additional members expected in 2024. 

Prof. Raymond Fernando, Ph.D., directs California Polytechnic State University's Kenneth N. Edwards Western Coatings Technology Center, and he has held the institution's Arthur C. Edwards Endowed Chair in Coatings Technology and Ecology since 2002. During nearly 40 years in the field, Dr. Fernando has run coatings research and testing services, trained industry professionals, and consulted for companies worldwide. He earned a Ph.D. in polymers and coatings from North Dakota State University and a B.Sc. in chemistry in Sri Lanka. 

Raja Krishnamurthy, Ph.D., MBA, has broad leadership and technical expertise in material technologies, adhesive technology, industrial and decorative coatings, and application. His product development and R&D career includes nearly three decades of work as a technical advisor, consultant and mentor to major companies across India and the globe. Dr. Krishnamurthy received a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from The University of Akron, an MBA from Queens University in the U.S., and a B.Tech from NIT, Trichy. 

About PT Mowilex Indonesia 

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's first and only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

