Mowilex, Indonesia's first carbon neutral manufacturer, receives its fourth consecutive carbon neutral certification from Climate Impact Partners

Mowilex has earned its fourth consecutive carbon neutral company certification.

As Indonesia's first carbon neutral manufacturer, Mowilex supports the country's ambitious renewable energy goals.

A new solar canopy at company headquarters and an efficient new Cikande factory cut emissions at the source.

Mowilex funds two United Nations-certified offset projects that promote clean energy in Southeast Asia .

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paint manufacturer PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) received its fourth consecutive CarbonNeutral® certification from Climate Impact Partners, completing Scope 1, 2 and 3 evaluations that follow the global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. Mowilex, which manufactures premium-quality paints, wood coatings and construction coatings, is Indonesia's first carbon neutral manufacturer.

Mowilex earned its fourth carbon neutral certification by cutting emissions and supporting offset initiatives like the Burgos Wind Project, which is the largest wind farm in the Philippines.

Mowilex earned certification by recording significant carbon reductions and offsets over a 12-month period. Onetime events, including a return to the office and the restart of post-pandemic business travel, slightly raised the company's carbon totals from the previous year. Mowilex also operated in multiple facilities while moving to an energy efficient new Cikande factory that will eventually reduce the company's carbon footprint by up to 7%. Residual emissions are offset via carbon credits.

Last month, Mowilex installed a solar canopy that is expected to permanently reduce carbon emissions at the company's headquarters by up to 30%. The panels shade cars while producing the maximum solar output allowed by current state electric company regulations.

"Our fourth consecutive carbon neutral company certification from Climate Impact Partners demonstrates Mowilex's commitment to the environment and society. As an ethical company, we know the hidden costs of pollution outweigh the challenges and costs of doing the right thing," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

"By cutting emissions at home, Mowilex is helping Indonesia reach targets of 25% renewable energy by 2030 and net zero carbon by 2060," says Mowilex Head of Sustainability Tania Wakhidah Ariningtyas. "We also support carbon-reducing efforts in developing countries, through two projects certified by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."

At Thailand's SPM Farm , an efficient wastewater treatment system lowers methane emissions while capturing biogas that fuels electricity-generating engines. At the Burgos Wind Project , the Philippines' largest wind farm, 50 turbines generate clean electricity, create jobs and promote environmental education.

"Mowilex's fourth year of carbon neutral company certification demonstrates their continued leadership in the sustainability space, as they are dedicated each year to negating their carbon footprint with offset projects that benefit the environment," says Dave Jonas, SCS Global Services' Manager, Climate Services.

"While we're proud to be the first carbon neutral certified manufacturing business in our market, we're also delighted to see startup paint companies outlining zero-emission strategies. We hope legacy companies also follow our lead. To create lasting change, we must all put the environment first," says Safavi.

Visit the Mowilex website for product and sustainability information.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

