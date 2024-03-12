Mowilex Provides Interior and Exterior Paint for Pioneering Bali International Hospital

Key news highlights:

BALI, Indonesia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a leading producer of premium paints and wood coatings, is proud to supply paint for the new Bali International Hospital. Built on a 50,000-square-metre site, the 250-bed facility is a green hospital designed according to global healthcare standards. It is expected to increase medical tourism in Indonesia while expanding access to international-quality medical care.

Superior product quality earned Mowilex its role in the hospital project. The project used Mowilex Weathercoat Supreme, a premium paint that stands up to extreme weather, humidity, UV rays and dirt, on exterior surfaces. Weathercoat Supreme a carries up to an 18-year warranty as a retail product, the longest in its category. Also, Mowilex Cendana Antibacterial was used in various interior areas.

Mowilex, which became Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer in 2019 and is on track to receive a fifth consecutive certification in 2023, supports projects that share the company's environmental commitment. The Bali International Hospital incorporates green materials and energy-efficient technologies that will protect public health, conserve resources and increase environmental awareness.

"As a company with ambitious ESG commitments, Mowilex is honored to supply paint for the Bali International Hospital. This innovative project by the Indonesia Healthcare Corporation incorporates groundbreaking green technologies, and it intends to redefine healthcare standards in Indonesia while offering options for residents who previously travelled abroad for care," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

Bali International Hospital is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC (Indonesia Healthcare Corporation), a state-owned hospital holding company. The project is located in the Sanur Health Special Economic Zone (KEK).

