MowMagic Expands to 25 New Cities

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup and mobile application MowMagic , an on-demand lawn care marketplace, is soon expanding to 25 new cities. MowMagic launched in St. Louis and Columbia, Mo., in summer 2018.

Since its launch, MowMagic Providers have serviced more than 500 lawns in the Greater St. Louis area, with several thousand users signed up, including providers (lawn mowers) and consumers. The app has been downloaded just over 3,000 times with over 50 percent customer return rate. A mower makes an average of $27.42 per lawn. One mower has earned over $3,300.00 in his spare time!

"We are really happy with the success of MowMagic over the last 11 months," said Ryan Leffler, co-founder of MowMagic, along with Mike Braun. "Hearing stories of people mowing lawns and earning extra cash or getting their lawn mowed in under an hour never gets old. It's the reason why we created the app in the first place."

MowMagic will expand to the following cities on April 23rd:

Augusta and Columbus, Ga.

and Cape Girardeau and Jefferson City, Mo.

and Columbia and Charleston, S.C.

and Tucson and Phoenix, Ariz.

and Nashville, Tenn.

Cincinnati

Rollout of the app in additional cities will happen over the next few weeks.

MowMagic works through two mobile apps: one for consumers and one for providers . For consumers, the account is linked to the homeowners' credit card for payment through the app. To request service, they set their "home location," price they are willing to pay, and schedule a time or asap request. Once a provider accepts, the two receive a masked text message to allow for open communication. Upon completion, they can review the work and provide a tip.

On the provider side, the lawn mowers' accounts are linked to their bank account for deposits. Providers set a radius for how far they are willing to travel. When a request comes within that radius, they receive a notification with the job details. Once the job is marked as complete, the consumer is able to tip the provider.

"Lawn care companies, people with extra time, a mower and a vehicle are using the app to make extra money and provide a valuable on demand service to consumers looking for a simple way to get their lawn mowed," said Co-founder Mike Braun.

