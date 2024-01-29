MOWRATOR Launches the World's First All-in-one Battery-powered Remote Control Robotic Lawn Mower

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent robotics brand MOWRATOR is targeting the North American market. MOWRATOR will launch the world's first battery-powered all-in-one remote control robotic lawn mower, S1, globally in early 2024. MOWRATOR S1 debuted at the GIE Landscaping Equip Expo trade show in October 2023, followed by the Orlando Makers Faire in November 2023. MOWRATOR S1 received enthusiastic feedback from industry partners, landscaping professionals, and homeowners. Attendees were impressed by MOWRATOR S1's all-metal frame with its 21" steel blade, autopilot L2 cruise control and U-turn, and one-button auto-dumping mechanism. Furthermore, MOWRATOR S1 also developed more modules to meet autumn leaf vacuum and other yard care needs, unique from the market's standard remote control lawn mower.

The concept of a remote control lawn mower dates back to 1938 when the first wired remote control lawn mower was created by an American named Alvin Lodge. That lawnmower had a 100ft wired remote control to operate the lawn mower. Today, over 85 years of research and development have brought incredible advances to the industry. These advances include remote signaling, controller design, power supply, and chassis performance. Today, most remote-controlled mowers are used in commercial landscaping for superior slope safety, less dust, less exposure to noise, and greater flexibility.

MOWRATOR's core team has cultivated years of technical experience in drones and robotics at DJI, the global leader in drone technology. After extensive research into the lawn care needs of North America's homeowners and professionals, we noticed many differences from the EU market. North America not only has larger yards that grow quicker during peak seasons but also has a large variety of different grass types. These differences encouraged MOWRATOR engineers to collaborate with US homeowners and professionals to solve these issues. Through this collaboration and over two years of R&D and US beta testing, MOWRATOR S1 is ready to ramp up mass production and distribution throughout North America in 2024.

MOWRATOR S1 leverages almost a century of advancements in remote control mower technology, thanks to the dedicated DIY community in North America. Our collective goal is to offer convenient lawn care equipment for professionals and hobbyists. For MOWRATOR S1, do it yourself, easier and better.

MOWRATOR's vision

MOWRATOR is the intelligent robotic brand with the vision to make life better with robotics and build the most attractive robotics company. MOWRATOR strives to merge technology, life experience, and joy together to bring smiles and love across all communities.

