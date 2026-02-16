MOWW Launches Freedom Bells, A Nationwide Call to Toll the Bells and Unite Americans on America's 250th Anniversary

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of America's 250th Anniversary, the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), in partnership with its San Diego Chapter, has launched Freedom Bells — a free, nationwide bell-tolling web app designed to bring Americans together in a synchronized moment of reflection and celebration.

On July 4, 2026, at 12 noon local time, Freedom Bells will unite Americans in a coordinated national bell tolling, allowing individuals, families, schools, and communities to toll bells together in a shared moment celebrating liberty. Whether gathered at a public ceremony, participating from home, or serving far from home, Freedom Bells makes it possible for everyone to take part in this historic occasion.

For generations, bells have marked historic moments, calling communities together and proclaiming liberty. The Liberty Bell, inscribed with "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land," remains one of our nation's longstanding symbols of independence. Freedom Bells brings that symbolism to life in a modern, accessible way.

Using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, participants can toll digital bells in unison as the synchronized countdown reaches noon in their local time zone.

Freedom Bells has everything you need to create your own celebration:

A synchronized national countdown to 12 noon local time

Digital bell tolling from any device, with multiple bell sounds and options

A digital 250th Anniversary copy of the Declaration of Independence

Opening and closing ceremony elements

A timer for moments of reflection

Patriotic music and readings

History of July 4, 1776

Registration for individuals and groups

Printable participation certificates

Freedom Bells is designed to support participation at every level, from small family gatherings to large civic events and even radio broadcasts. Schools, veterans' organizations, community groups, churches, municipalities, and individuals are encouraged to register and plan local observances.

Participation is free and open to all.

To learn more and register, visit: FreedomBells.org

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a patriotic, nonpartisan, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service, and leadership in our nation's communities. MOWW's founding resulted from General of the Armies John J. Pershing's request that his officers continue serving America after their active military service ended following World War I. Since MOWW's establishment in 1919, MOWW Companions have lived by the Order's motto, "It is nobler to serve than to be served." For more information, visit www.moww.org

