MOWW National Youth Civics Summit Brings American Government to Life for Students

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 12-18, the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) welcomed 20 outstanding high school students to Washington, D.C., for the 2026 National Youth Civics Summit (NYCS), a week of civic education that brought government, history, and public service to life.

2026 National Youth Civics Summit attendees at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Representing Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Virginia, students earned their place at the NYCS through a competitive application process after participating in MOWW Youth Leadership Conferences (YLC) and Youth Leadership Seminars (YLS), programs held by MOWW Chapters throughout the year in communities across the country.

Now in its third year, the veteran-led National Youth Civics Summit serves as the capstone experience of MOWW's nationwide youth leadership programs. The Summit helps students gain a deeper understanding of their rights and responsibilities as citizens while preparing them to become informed citizens and engaged leaders.

Throughout the week, students experienced all three branches of the federal government through educational sessions, discussions with elected officials, military leaders, career public servants, and educators, and visits to the institutions where our nation's laws are made, executed, and interpreted.

Highlights of the Summit included:

Touring the U.S. Capitol, meeting with Members of Congress and congressional offices representing both political parties, participating in a bipartisan discussion on the legislative process with congressional staff.

Touring the U.S. Department of State and participating in discussions with career diplomats, career civil servants, and interns.

Traveling to Philadelphia to visit the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution.

Touring the U.S. Supreme Court and meeting with Deputy Marshal Paul Golden.

Participating in a session on U.S. Service Academies and ROTC scholarship opportunities.

Attending the U.S. Marine Corps Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

Visiting Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, and other historic landmarks throughout the nation's capital.

Receiving a guided tour of the Pentagon, including the Hall of Heroes and historic displays

The impact of the Summit was reflected in the students' own words. One participant wrote:

The Summit has absolutely strengthened my resolve to provide service to my country and my local community.

Selected students attended the National Youth Civics Summit at no cost thanks to the generosity of MOWW donors and supporters.

Founded in 1919, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a patriotic, nonpartisan, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service, and leadership in our nation's communities. Through its nationwide network of Chapters, MOWW conducts leadership programs, recognizes excellence in youth achievements, and supports veterans, first responders, and local communities.

For more information about the National Youth Civics Summit and the Military Order of the World Wars, visit www.moww.org

SOURCE The Military Order of the World Wars