The Commander-in-Chief of the Military Order of the World Wars, Lt Col David J. Worley, USAF (Retired), will present the Distinguished Service Award to Major General Patrick Henry Brady, United States Army (Retired)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commander-in-Chief of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), Lt Col David J. Worley, USAF (Retired), has selected Major General Patrick Henry Brady, United States Army (Retired) as the Military Order's 2026 Distinguished Service Award Recipient. This award is presented annually at the National Convention to recognize an American citizen who has made extraordinary contributions to the preservation of our constitutional liberties, and who selflessly promotes a strong national defense and youth education. It is the most prestigious award of the Order.

The 2026 Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Major General Brady during the Order's 106th National Convention in San Antonio, TX on August 15th, 2026. Major General Brady will address the convention during the Commander-in-Chief's Banquet. The press is welcome to attend and hear his remarks on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Please RSVP at [email protected] if you are planning to attend.

The MOWW National Convention is being held at The Westin Riverwalk, 420 W Market St, San Antonio, TX, 78205.

Major General Brady is a 34-year Army veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor for a series of extraordinary helicopter rescue missions during the Vietnam War. On that fateful day, MG Brady utilized three different helicopters to evacuate 51 critically wounded soldiers from multiple enemy-engaged ("hot") landing zones and a minefield. Many of the men he rescued would likely have perished without the prompt medical treatment made possible by his actions. General Brady is a past President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and a former Commissioner of the Battle Monuments Commission at the time it completed the World War II memorial.

EVENT WEBSITE: https://moww.org/convention/

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a patriotic, nonpartisan, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service, and leadership in our nation's communities. MOWW's founding resulted from General of the Armies John J. Pershing's request that his officers continue serving America after their active military service ended following World War I. Since MOWW's establishment in 1919, MOWW Companions have lived by the Order's motto, "It is nobler to serve than to be served."

MOWW serves America's youth by hosting Youth Leadership Conference (YLC) programs throughout the United States—many at little or no cost to high school students attending. These students receive patriotic education on leadership in a free society, the free enterprise system concepts, principles of democracy, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and civic responsibilities associated with preserving American rights and freedoms. Students also develop speaking, writing and leadership skills, which contributes to them being better citizens and future leaders.

MOWW also sponsors awards programs for Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and Junior ROTC cadets (JROTC), Scouting America and the Girl Scouts of the USA (GS-USA). Additionally, MOWW formally honors those who excel in the national security, homeland security, and law & order arenas. Finally, MOWW hosts "Massing of Colors" ceremonies in conjunction with Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

SOURCE The Military Order of the World Wars