MOWW to Welcome Students from Across the Nation to D.C. for the 2026 National Youth Civics Summit

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) will welcome 20 high school students representing Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Virginia to Washington, D.C., from July 12–18, for the 2026 National Youth Civics Summit (NYCS).

Now in its third year, the National Youth Civics Summit is a veteran-led civic education program that brings together exceptional students for an immersive week of civic learning, leadership development, and firsthand experiences with the institutions of American democracy.

Students attending the Summit previously participated in a MOWW Youth Leadership Conference (YLC) or Youth Leadership Seminar (YLS), programs conducted by MOWW Chapters throughout the year in communities across the country. Following a competitive application process, 20 students were selected to attend the 2026 National Youth Civics Summit.

The week-long Summit helps students develop a deeper understanding of their rights and responsibilities as citizens, preparing them to become engaged citizens and informed leaders.

Throughout the week, participants will explore the legislative, executive, and judicial branches through meetings with government and military leaders, educational sessions, and visits to the institutions where our nation's laws are made, executed, and interpreted.

Highlights of the 2026 National Youth Civics Summit include:

Touring the U.S. Capitol and visiting the House and Senate galleries.

Meeting with Members of Congress and congressional staff to learn about the legislative process.

Visiting the U.S. Department of State and meeting with a Foreign Service Officer.

Exploring the White House Historical Association's The People's House experience.

experience. Traveling to Philadelphia to visit the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution.

Touring the Supreme Court and meeting with Deputy Marshal Paul Golden.

Visiting Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, and other historic landmarks throughout the nation's capital.

Visiting the Pentagon for a Department of Defense briefing.

Participating in leadership discussions, constitutional studies, and presentations on national service opportunities, including the U.S. Service Academies and ROTC.

Selected students attend the National Youth Civics Summit at no cost thanks to the generosity of MOWW donors and supporters.

Founded in 1919, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a patriotic, nonpartisan, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service, and leadership in our nation's communities. Through its nationwide network of Chapters, MOWW conducts leadership programs, recognizes excellence in youth achievements, and supports veterans, first responders, and local communities.

Media are invited to cover portions of the National Youth Civics Summit throughout the week. Interview opportunities with students and program leadership are available upon request.

For more information about the National Youth Civics Summit and the Military Order of the World Wars, visit www.moww.org

SOURCE The Military Order of the World Wars