Mox Capital Redefines Investing, Fusing Cultural Heritage and Modern Innovation

HANOI, Vietnam, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mox Capital, an alternative investment private hedge fund based in Vietnam and Singapore, is revolutionizing the investment landscape with its diverse portfolio and dedication to preserving cultural heritage. With Assets Under Management (AUM) of USD1.4 billion, Mox Capital invests in a range of opportunities beyond traditional investments, including equity, stocks, physical art, automobiles, watches, and gems, with a recent focus on art and culture. This innovative approach merges traditional values with modern business models, driving economic value while preserving cultural heritage.

Mr. Giang Nguyen, Chief Operating Officer and a co-founding partner at Mox Capital

"We have invested in projects that reflect our vision, from a USD29 million media company to various small high-luxury businesses in the F&B sector and services related to local traditional cultures," said Nguyen Dinh Giang, Chief Operating Officer and co-founding partner at Mox Capital.

Born in Hanoi during Vietnam's significant transition post-Soviet Union and 'Doi Moi' reforms, Giang was deeply influenced by his grandfather, a polyglot and former deputy finance minister. Their shared love for Vietnamese history and debates sparked Giang's passion for his roots. Dong Nguyen, a Vietnamese historian and co-author of Loi Dong Tinh Phi, attests to Giang's impact, saying, "In this era of rapid globalization, it is inspiring to see an entrepreneur who deeply understands Vietnamese culture and history and uses that knowledge to make a lasting impact. Giang's vision and efforts make him an extraordinary individual who truly stands out."

As globalization accelerates, preserving cultural values becomes increasingly crucial. Vietnam, like many countries, has faced numerous challenges over the centuries, including attempts by foreign powers to erase its culture. Traditional values such as solidarity, community, patience, humility, politeness, integrity, respect for hierarchy, and family are deeply ingrained in the Vietnamese identity. Giang aims to ensure these values remain strong amidst globalizations. "Invasions may not always take the form of armed conflict but can occur through cultural imposition. Our responsibility now is to safeguard our cultural roots and use them to make meaningful advancements in contemporary markets," Giang asserted.

Recognizing Vietnam as an emerging market attracting significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Giang believes in looking beyond the minutiae of business to the macro situation. Vietnamese culture has begun to influence global trends through platforms like TikTok and cuisine movements towards fresh, organic, and low-sodium food. Giang believes Mox Capital can be early adopters of the Viet-wave - the next cultural phenomenon similar to Japan, China, and Korea.

"At Mox Capital, we seek to elevate those who are as creative as they are courageous. We don't follow the traditional incubation model but seek young, passionate entrepreneurs who align with our rapid pace and alternative investment focus," Giang elaborates. His vision extends beyond financial returns, emphasizing that preserving and promoting niches, especially those rooted in Vietnamese heritage, will lead to sustainable success.

Mox Capital aims to cultivate startups that embrace their heritage while addressing global market demands. "Great things start small but grow exponentially," Giang observes. "We support businesses that align with our values and can grow to create significant impacts, locally or globally." This approach emphasizes a strong foundation respecting and building upon traditional values. By supporting niche entrepreneurs, Mox Capital seeks to integrate local cultures into the modern economy, shaping the future of entrepreneurship and cultural preservation. Giang's commitment to innovation and traditional values ensures that Vietnam's cultural heritage remains strong and relevant.

For more information about Mox Capital's unique investment strategies, visit https://mox.capital/

SOURCE Mox Capital