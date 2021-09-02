MOXĒ launches Essential Oils-Based All-Natural Mosquito & Insect Spray

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOXĒ is pleased to announce the launch of their new Mosquito and Insect Repellent Spray–a safe and effective solution for the active lifestyle–available on their website, BEMOXE.COM.

MOXĒ Insect Repellent MOXĒ Insect Repellent

The all-new product is powered by pure essential oils that effectively repel mosquitoes and insects without harmful chemicals or DEET found in many mosquito repellents on the market. "We knew there was a need for a more natural solution to mosquito and insect sprays, but were frustrated by how difficult it was to find one that actually worked," says Kirby Drake, spokesperson for the company, adding that their formula does not contain any synthetic fragrances or preservatives which can irritate sensitive skin or cause allergies.

It's multifunctional as well, with skin moisturizing benefits and antioxidant ingredients like vitamin E. As CEO Josh Matzkin explains, "We're always trying to create natural, cruelty-free products that solve every-day problems and encourage healthier living. If we can solve a common problem, and uplift someone's mindset and life, then those are the products we want to put out."

The spray contains several essential oils, each effective in repelling specific pests so you're covered from every angle, and free to enjoy your outdoor activities without packing up the party early. If you want to protect your family without exposing them to potentially dangerous ingredients, check out MOXĒ's all-new Natural Mosquito & Insect Spray today!

About MOXĒ

MOXĒ is here to help you by creating earth-friendly and natural aromatherapy products for every step of your day. We believe aromatherapy is more than just a good smell. It's the gateway to improving your mind, body, and soul.

Visit MOXĒ https://bemoxe.com/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook: @bemoxe

For more information, please contact Kirby Drake at [email protected] or call 727-275-2701

