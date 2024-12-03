MoXi and Pacaso Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Global Homeownership

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoXi , a leader in technology-powered international mortgages, and Pacaso , a marketplace of co-owned luxury vacation homes, today announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing access to homeownership for buyers in Mexico. Through this collaboration, Pacaso is able to facilitate seamless U.S. ownership in Mexico by offering buyers MoXi's innovative financing options, making it easier than ever for Americans to invest in second homes in sought-after Mexican vacation destinations. Together, MoXi and Pacaso are simplifying the path to luxury home co-ownership for global buyers, addressing a growing demand in the international real estate market.

This partnership has already facilitated numerous successful transactions, with MoXi playing an instrumental role as Pacaso's first financing partner in the Mexican market. "MoXi and Pacaso are at the forefront of redefining global homeownership", said Alex Koper, President and CEO of MoXi. "With this partnership, we are ensuring that creditworthy individuals can access affordable, secure financing to make their international property dreams a reality."

"At Pacaso, we're committed to making owning a home abroad seamless and accessible," said Pacaso Chief Investments Officer Joe Maehler. "Until now, American buyers have faced significant challenges in obtaining financing for international properties. Through our partnership with MoXi, we're breaking down these barriers in Cabo, enriching the lives of families by making luxury home co-ownership attainable in Mexico's most sought-after destinations."

About MoXi

MoXi, a leader in international mortgage solutions since 2017, is dedicated to making cross-border property financing simple and transparent. With a focus on emerging global markets, MoXi's tech-enabled platform empowers clients to secure residential property loans and pursue their dreams of homeownership around the world.

For more information, visit www.MoXi.Global

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.

For more information, visit www.pacaso.com

Media Contacts

Jason Herrera

[email protected]

Director of Marketing, MoXi

Chrissy Bruchey

[email protected]

Director of Communications, Pacaso

SOURCE MoXi