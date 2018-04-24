Moxi Cloud Welcomes VoicePad Lead Gen Service as Newest Partner

Randall Standard, CEO of VoicePad said, "Seldom do we have such an alignment of client interests as we have with the MoxiWorks partnership. Their API documentation is excellent, and the integration process has been accomplished in a most professional manner. MoxiWorks makes it easy for agents to use our services."

Like the Moxi Cloud, VoicePad is able to build a custom solution of their tools and services for each brokerage, making this the ultimate partnership for a la carte customization. The integration to the Moxi Cloud includes SSO (single-sign-on), meaning agents have one less login to remember – a growing necessity.

Mike McHenry, VP of Moxi Cloud Partnerships & Integrations at MoxiWorks said, "When it comes to tools and services, VoicePad brings a variety we haven't seen before. It enables our brokerage clients to truly pick the options they need, without having to settle for an all or nothing 'solution.'"

There are a wide variety of tools and services available from VoicePad, including: Curbside lead-gen, mobile sites, virtual tours, property videos, virtual reception, social posts, texting, audio stream, mortgage lead-gen, MLS automation, rental marketing, and flyers. Brokerages are able to pick and choose the tools and services they need from VoicePad, and they are plugged into the open platform with the rest of their unique ecosystem.

Kylah Searing, Director of Moxi Cloud Partnerships & Integrations mentioned, "Moxi is thrilled to see VoicePad join the Moxi Cloud! Adding a quality lead generation provider that focuses on a mobile strategy is unique to our industry and we believe many brokerages will find it highly valuable." With their unique positioning, VoicePad is the leading provider of mobile search solutions for the world of real estate.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 100,00 agents and 55 brokerages nationwide. Named one of the 10 Best Cloud Solution Providers of 2018 by Industry Era, MoxiWorks make brokerages more profitable by enabling their agents to be more productive, earning the highest adoption rates in the industry. MoxiWorks' integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that drastically increases agents' repeat and referral business by 40%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform, known as the Moxi Cloud, has tools from more than 40 partners that plug and play to create unique brokerage solutions. More information at moxiworks.com.

About VoicePad

VoicePad serves 60,000 agents within 150 brokerage relationships. As a recognized leader in quality real estate lead-generation, VoicePad is uniquely positioned to provide a variety of cutting-edge property marketing solutions from a single login, on a single platform; requiring only a brokerage's listing data to operate autonomously. This includes VoicePad's most popular solution which uses MLS automated speech to handle property inquiries and route phone calls via our cloud-based automated assistant, "Eve." Discover more at voicepad.com.

