Moxie and Pure UT Win One of Fourteen Medical Cannabis Retail Licenses in Utah

VERNAL, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Pure UT was awarded the medical pharmacy license to operate in Vernal, Utah. The state received more than 130 applications from 60 different companies and awarded fourteen licenses total.

Pure UT shares the leadership, intellectual capital, and brand quality of Moxie , a highly successful cannabis company with products in over 300 dispensaries across the country and the recipient of over 100 industry accolades for exceptional product quality. Pure UT will import Moxie's highly successful business model to Utah's marketplace and offer patients a full menu of cannabis-based medicines.

"We are pleased to announce a rapid and exciting start to 2020 for Moxie with the successful award of a medical dispensary license in Utah," said Jordan Lams, Principal of Pure UT. "Utah has set up a cohesive and balanced regulatory framework that will create a marketplace with excellent patient access to alternative therapies while being favorable to businesses navigating the rigorous and complex challenges of operating in the cannabis industry."

Pure UT expects to initially create over 20 new jobs with more opportunities in the pipeline as the operation grows. A key aspect of this growth will be their approach to providing an unmatched delivery service throughout the state.

In addition to creating competitive employment opportunities, Pure UT has also committed to donating to select community organizations that share their worthwhile goals of ensuring that medical cannabis is used responsibility.

Investor Contact: investors@enjoymoxie.com

About Pure UT

Pure UT is a medical retail pharmacy with a shared vision of bringing high quality, life-changing medicine to Utah's medical marijuana patient population. Pure UT is backed by the operational expertise and leadership of MXY Holdings (Moxie), a pioneer in the development of nationally and internationally recognized marijuana and marijuana-based products.

About MOXIE™

MOXIE™ is a recognized leader in cannabis with over 90 global industry awards. They cultivate, manufacture and distribute consistently superior cannabis products in California, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona with more states coming soon. It is their mission to improve the quality of life and well-being by producing the highest quality cannabis products globally.

Media Contact: Rich DiGregorio

rich@nisonco.com

856-889-7351

SOURCE MOXIE™