MOXIE™ and The Original Jack Herer™ Announce Collaboration

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOXIE™, the leading multi-state 360-degree cannabis brand, and The Original Jack Herer™ announced they have collaborated on an Original Jack Herer pod for the MOXIE™ Dart vaporizer system. It is the first strain-specific pod release for MOXIE™ Dart and will launch with an exclusive drop at the MOXIE Gas Station activation at this weekend's Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco.

The Original Jack Herer™ honors the man whose life's work laid the foundation for cannabis legalization today. Its namesake strain is a sativa-dominant, hybrid that balances the Sativa stimulation of Haze with the overwhelming bounty of resins from Shiva Skunk and Northern Lights #5. The Jack Herer strain has won several awards, including the 7th High Times Cannabis Cup. The strain was bred in the Netherlands by highly noted cultivators, and quickly developed a leading name for itself.

The MOXIE™ Dart is the next-generation vaporizer pod system developed by CCELL, delivering high-performance in a sleek, discreet design. MOXIE™ Dart debuted in March 2019 and was named Best Vape Pen & Cartridge at the 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup two months later. Dart's innovative design, ceramic heating element and 480 mAh battery delivers truer flavor, increased vapor production and vastly longer battery life than standard 510 thread vaporizer pens.

The MOXIE™ x Original Jack Herer™ collaboration pod is a proprietary combination of strain specific THC and cannabis derived terpenes, delivering a unique flavor and effect to the consumer. Constructed using specialized purification and terpene extraction methods to ensure premium flavor and consistency.

About MOXIE™

MOXIE™ is a recognized leader in cannabis with over 90 global industry awards. We cultivate, manufacture and distribute consistently superior cannabis products in California, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona with more states coming soon. It is our mission to improve quality of life and well-being by producing the highest quality cannabis products globally.

About The Original Jack Herer™

The brand helps continue Jack's vision with their founder Dan Herer (Jack's son) and the Jack Herer foundation, in honor of the global cannabis and hemp movement. Dan Herer continues his father's legacy as a global advocate of cannabis and its continued acceptance and legalization around the world.

SOURCE MOXIE™