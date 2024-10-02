Moxie Announces Inaugural Clinical Advisory Board, Welcoming Key Opinion Leaders in Aesthetic Medicine

Moxie, an all-in-one solution for medspa entrepreneurs that combines software, strategic consulting, marketing, and back-office support, is proud to announce the formation of its first-ever Clinical Advisory Board.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie , an all-in-one solution for medspa entrepreneurs that combines software, strategic consulting, marketing, and back-office support, is proud to announce the formation of its first-ever Clinical Advisory Board. Composed of industry-leading experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs), the advisory board will provide strategic guidance to Moxie's network of 250+ independent medspas it supports.

The inaugural members of the Clinical Advisory Board include some of the most respected names in the field, known for their expertise, innovation, and contributions to the advancement of medical aesthetics. Their collective experience spans a broad range of specialties, including facial plastics, injectables, and aesthetic and regenerative medicine.

The members of the Clinical Advisory Board are:

Sheila Barbarino , MD, FAAO, FAACS, FACS – Dr. Barbarino is the owner of Barbarino Surgical Arts , and is an award-winning, highly skilled results driven cosmetic surgeon, industry innovator, world-renowned lecturer, key opinion and thought leader, trainer on expert techniques for injectables, lasers and aesthetic devices and author of over 15 articles in prestigious peer-reviewed journals.





– Dr. Barbarino is the owner of , and is an award-winning, highly skilled results driven cosmetic surgeon, industry innovator, world-renowned lecturer, key opinion and thought leader, trainer on expert techniques for injectables, lasers and aesthetic devices and author of over 15 articles in prestigious peer-reviewed journals. David Saadat , MD – Dr. Saadat is the owner of Beverly Hills Aesthetic Surgical Institute and is a world-renowned board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience in Facial Plastics, Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine, as well as education. Dr. Saadat has a passion for educating not only other Aesthetic Providers, Residents, and Surgeons through his training institution and involvement throughout multiple panels, cadaver courses and advisory boards, but also through continuously evolving his own techniques and knowledge.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dr. Saadat and Dr. Barbarino to deliver independent practitioners support they need to deliver safe and effective care. Both are accomplished, not only as practitioners, but as leaders of independent practices and stewards of the industry at large. We're looking forward to collaborating with them to empower independent aesthetics practices," said Dan Friedman, Moxie's CEO.

"Moxie can help new Medspa entrepreneurs by giving them a community and a resource to tap into to help them launch their Medspa without having to find out everything the hard way. Moxie can help guide naive owners on their path to a successful thriving practice so they can focus on what really matters: patient care," said Dr. Barbarino on our decision to join Moxie's Clinical Advisory Board.

"I chose to be a part of Moxie's Clinical Advisory Board because I truly believe in creating a community within this specialty and bridging the understanding of practice and providers to help promote safer patient outcomes, and I believe what Moxie is doing is pivotal in curating this," explained Dr. Saadat.

Advisory Board Goals

The Clinical Advisory Board will play a critical role in shaping the future of Moxie, focusing on:

Treatment Innovation: Advising on the latest technological advancements and trends in aesthetic medicine.





Education & Training: Supporting the development of ongoing education programs for practitioners to stay at the forefront of the space.





Supporting the development of ongoing education programs for practitioners to stay at the forefront of the space. Business Strategy: Helping to establish best-in-class practices to elevate the success and profitability of medspas supported by Moxie.

With the global aesthetic medicine industry poised for continued growth—projected to reach $17 billion in 2024 according to AmSpa —Moxie is committed to providing independent medspa owners access to the same level of guidance, resources, tools, and pricing power as the big chains.

About Moxie

Moxie helps medical professionals turn big dreams into thriving aesthetic businesses with an all-in-one solution for launching and growing their own medspa. Combining software, strategic consulting, marketing support, and back-office solutions, Moxie gives aesthetic entrepreneurs everything they need to launch, run, and grow a sustainable, profitable, and compliant medspa.

Moxie helps cut through the red tape, reduce costs, and fast-track success—because building a medspa should be exciting, not exhausting. For more information, visit www.joinmoxie.com .

