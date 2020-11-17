Moxie Labs Expands Executive Team with Additional Industry Veterans

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Labs, a Philadelphia based digital product & marketing agency, has announced the addition of two new members to its C-Suite team: James Koran joins the team as Chief Strategy Officer and John Farrell as Chief Technology Officer.

James Koran's primary responsibilities as Chief Strategy Officer will revolve around developing high-level digital strategies and ensuring client satisfaction. He's worked with several notable Philadelphia agencies such as EPAM, Tonic Design, and ArcWeb Technologies. Koran has collaborated with large brands such as Ralph Lauren, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon in the past.

"Moxie's commitment to bringing strategic insight and tactical execution together under one roof made joining the team a no-brainer," Koran stated.

John Farrell's day-to-day work as CTO will be dedicated to managing the technical side of Moxie's projects. Farrell has worked in leadership roles within Fortune 500 companies managing diverse and geographically dispersed technology teams for many years. He's coordinated several enterprise applications ranging from websites to mobile apps to predictive analytics engines that have won multiple awards across various industries.

"It's an exciting time at Moxie Labs and I am looking forward to helping our clients grow their businesses with innovative technology solutions," Farrell said.

As the agency grows, they hope to add more top talent to their executive team.

"We're in a heavy growth stage and putting the right people in executive leadership positions is crucial for our success," Justin Mathews, CEO of Moxie Labs stated. "James and John's unique expertise was the perfect fit for Moxie and we can't wait to see what comes from our latest hires."

Moxie Labs is a digital product & marketing agency headquartered in Philadelphia, PA that provides end to end strategy, design, development, and marketing solutions for companies and brands around the world. We take a comprehensive top-down look at digital ecosystems and determine the best way to increase usability through a combination of modern marketing tactics and technology expertise. By analyzing complex problems and creating smart, strategic, and streamlined digital solutions for end-users, we push companies to do more with less.

