NEW HOPE, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Labs, a Philadelphia-area digital product and marketing agency, today announced the successful launch of a new web and mobile experience for Hattie B's Hot Chicken, the iconic Nashville-based restaurant brand. The experience is powered by FNGRFOOD, Moxie Labs' proprietary customer experience platform built for scaling restaurant brands.

Moxie Labs Launches FNGRFOOD Platform for Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Powering New National Digital Experience Post this Moxie Labs Launches FNGRFOOD Platform for Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Powering New National Digital Experience

This launch marks the first major national deployment of FNGRFOOD, replacing Hattie B's legacy third-party ordering solution with a fully customized, scalable digital architecture designed to support continued U.S. expansion.

Hattie B's — the family-owned Tennessee favorite known nationally for its fried chicken and Southern hospitality — required a solution capable of unifying its technology ecosystem, including POS systems, loyalty programs, and guest data, into a seamless customer experience. FNGRFOOD delivers a modern digital foundation built to accelerate growth, strengthen retention, and power a more connected "Coop Club" loyalty experience across every touchpoint.

"Hattie B's is a great example of a brand that has outgrown the limitations of traditional white-label platforms," said Justin Mathews, Founder and CEO of Moxie Labs. "FNGRFOOD gives them the flexibility to create a digital experience that truly reflects their brand while maintaining the operational efficiency required to scale. It's about helping great restaurant brands take ownership of their customer journey."

The FNGRFOOD Difference

Unlike traditional white-label ordering platforms with limited customization, FNGRFOOD provides brands with greater control through a semi-custom front-end experience and a backend orchestration layer that connects digital channels with restaurant operations.

The Hattie B's implementation delivers several key advantages:

True Design Control: A bespoke UI/UX experience that eliminates the cookie-cutter feel of standard ordering apps and brings the Hattie B's brand to life.

Unified Loyalty & Data: Seamless integration between online ordering and the "Coop Club" loyalty program, enabling deeper guest insights and stronger retention opportunities.

Operational Efficiency: Real-time synchronization with kitchen workflows improves order accuracy and reduces wait times for pickup and delivery.

"We knew that to keep pace with our growth, our digital presence had to reflect the same quality as our in-restaurant service," said Joel Chrisman, CEO of Hattie B's. "FNGRFOOD™ gives us the flexibility we were missing. Now, across all of our locations, we can deliver a more consistent, frictionless experience on both web and mobile."

The new Hattie B's platform is now live on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and at HattieB.com.

About Hattie B's Hot Chicken

With an emphasis on quality, authenticity and value, Hattie B's was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. in 2012. From bone-in chicken to tenders and sandwiches, Hattie B's chicken is crispy, juicy and packed with flavor. With seven restaurants in Tennessee and locations in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Illinois and Nevada, the fast-casual eatery continues to grow its devoted following. For more information, visit HattieB.com.

About Moxie Labs & FNGRFOOD

Moxie Labs is a digital product agency that builds technology solutions for the restaurant industry and beyond. Its proprietary platform, FNGRFOOD, is a cloud-based customer experience solution designed to bridge the gap between rigid white-label applications and costly custom builds.

FNGRFOOD provides restaurant brands with a flexible digital layer that unifies POS systems, loyalty programs, and location services into a seamless guest experience—helping brands modernize operations, strengthen customer relationships, and maximize long-term value.

For more information, visit FNGRFOOD.com and MoxieLabs.co.

SOURCE Moxie Labs