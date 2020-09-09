Moxie Mentoring Launches Compliance and Credentialing Virtual Training Program for Travel Nurse Staffing Firms Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BENNINGTON, Neb., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Mentoring, LLC announced the release of an online training product for travel nursing firms. The product will allow travel nursing firms to train their compliance and credentialing teams – many who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is the first of its kind; an online program directly addressing the training needs of compliance and credentialing professionals in the travel nursing industry.

Prior to stepping foot in a healthcare facility each travel nurse must be fully vetted by the staffing firm. A process that can take weeks to complete and which has become even more rigorous in recent years. To assist these firms, Moxie Mentoring developed an online training program aimed specifically at those individuals within the firm responsible for compliance and credentialing. A process that includes items such as; verification and validation of immunization records; criminal background checks; drug screen, among many others.

Julie Day who serves as Vice President of MSP Operations at Aya Healthcare, one of the nation's largest nurse staffing firms noted that, "Compliance and credentialing can be the biggest stumbling block for many agencies. This can lead to upset clients and lost revenue with a low on time start rate. There is no escaping a solid process because every candidate needs to be fully compliant to the agency and the client specific requirements. In the last few years it has gotten harder and more complex and requires continuing education for even the most seasoned compliance and credentialing team. Moxie Mentoring has developed an online training program that is specifically aimed at those individuals responsible for credentialing and compliance."

Travel nursing firms can now utilize Moxie's compliance and credentialing program on a monthly subscription basis. Moxie's CEO, Shari Dalton says, "We wanted the program to allow our clients the ability to train their remote teams and to do so in a way that makes financial sense – regardless of how large or small the agency is. Compliance and credentialing are an incredibly important part of the service travel nursing firms provide to healthcare facilities. These nurses are working on the front lines, with patients who are someone's mother, father, daughter, or son. Making sure things are done correctly has a direct impact on patient care quality."

Moxie Mentoring, LLC is a leading provider of training and consulting services to travel healthcare staffing firms. Service offerings include; recruiter training; recruiter coaching; leadership training; compliance and credentialing training; general consulting; Joint Commission certification consulting.

