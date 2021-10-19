Moxie Mentoring Launches New Website

BENNINGTON, Neb., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Mentoring, LLC a training and consulting firm that serves travel healthcare staffing firms in the US and internationally, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.moxiementoring.me. The redesign was necessary to highlight the expanded list of service offerings the company provides for staffing firms. In 2017, Moxie began as a recruiter training and coaching business. Today, services include training and coaching for Account Managers/Business Development specialists, Compliance & Credentialing specialists, and Leadership. In addition, Moxie has grown into a consulting powerhouse in the travel healthcare industry with triple digit gains in revenue each year from this service offering. The new web redesign allows users to quickly see the full spectrum of service offerings and engage with Moxie in real-time. Cara Anderson, Lead Project Designer, stated, "The main goal from concept to completion was to make it crystal clear who Moxie is and what they do. We wanted to streamline the process of finding the mentoring services that are the right fit for healthcare staffing leadership and their teams. To accomplish this, we simplified the site map to allow for clear and direct navigation and chose a modern, energized design aesthetic that we feel speaks to who Moxie is as a company. We also chose to feature testimonials from past and present mentees so we could highlight the real-life success stories and benefits of Moxie programming."