Moxie Partners with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Moxie Pest Control corporate group, including Moxie Pest Control, Joshua's Pest Control, and Mission Pest Control, one of the nation's leading pest control companies, announced a $100,000 contribution to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help the organization advance its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

This partnership will fund AFSP's Loss & Healing and It's Real for College Students programs, as well as policy efforts to support the 988-lifeline implementation. In particular, Moxie Pest Control's donation will aid suicide prevention efforts in Utah, where one of its main branches is located.

"The mission of AFSP is deeply, personally meaningful to me," said founder of Moxie Pest Control, Jason Walton. "In 2020, my oldest daughter, Jessica, died by suicide in Provo, Utah, and it has left a hole in my heart and in our family. People may feel hopeless and isolated, but I believe that there is a path forward to a better place for every single person. I want people to know that they are not alone, and they are loved."

Moxie Pest Control's donation will help provide crucial suicide prevention, education, and resources for Utah college students through the It's Real program, which seeks to help students manage depression and mental health conditions with support, treatments, and interventions.

Moxie's donation will also benefit the Loss & Healing program, which connects suicide loss survivors with events, programs, and support groups with the aid of trained suicide bereavement clinicians.

Furthermore, Moxie's donation will support AFSP's 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline advocacy efforts to ensure sustained funding to expand the Lifeline's capacity, infrastructure, and workforce.

"AFSP is grateful for Moxie's partnership and their commitment to furthering the reach of our lifesaving suicide prevention resources," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Bob Gebbia. "Through Moxie's investment, prevention education will help save lives and their support will bring hope to those affected by suicide."

About Moxie

Since 2001, Moxie Pest Control has been raising the bar in the pest control industry with a central focus on exceptional service, unparalleled expertise, and genuine connections with customers. Every day, Moxie seeks to improve the lives of its customers, employees, and community, from getting rid of pests to sharing a kind word to finding impactful volunteer opportunities. The Moxie mantra sums up the company: "In everything we do, we believe in leaving things better than how we found them."

About AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

