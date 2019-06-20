Moxie Pest Control Announces New Cincinnati, OH Branch

BLUE ASH, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Pest Control announced today the opening of a new branch that will serve the Cincinnati, OH area. This expansion comes at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth across the country.

Moxie Pest Control provides premium pest control services to treat and prevent ant, spider, mice & rat, and wasp infestations, among many other pest issues. The Cincinnati branch will work in concert with the existing Columbus, OH branch of Moxie Pest Control.

"This is a great opportunity for us to be a part of the greater Cincinnati area. We look forward to creating jobs, serving our community, and helping people have peace of mind when it comes to caring for their homes," says branch owner Garrett Davis.

For more information about the new Cincinnati location, visit https://www.moxieservices.com/locations/cincinnati/ or call (513) 216-1804.

About Moxie Pest Control: Moxie Pest Control has been providing premium service in the pest control industry since 2001, with a central focus on pest control expertise and neighborly service. Moxie's goal is to provide the best customer experience in the pest control industry and in the service industry. Learn more at moxieservices.com.

