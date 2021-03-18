Moxie Pest Control of Arizona is BOOMING

PHOENIX, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support growth and provide jobs to community members throughout the Valley, Moxie Pest Control will host a Job Fair on Saturday, March 20th. With over 200 positions available, they are looking for qualified candidates to add immediately to their team.

Founded in 2011, Moxie Pest Control has quickly grown to become an industry leader, providing a variety of premium services to residential and commercial properties all throughout the Valley. The company has doubled in size the last few years and plans to do so again in 2021.

"We have been fortunate to grow and expand during a global pandemic." Commented Austin Clark, owner of Moxie. "Our number one constraint to growth has always been finding enough talented individuals to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect. We are happy this is a challenge we're facing."

The company is looking to hire 200 new team members by the end of March. Openings are available for all positions including field, customer service, administrative assistants, sales, retention, new customer onboarding, and management. Full and part time positions are available. All office positions even have the ability to work remotely after 90 days. Additional benefits include health, vision, and dental benefits after 90 days; paid time off; company quarterly celebrations; and other fun and rewarding incentives to team members.

Travis has been an employee at Moxie for over 6 years. "I have absolutely loved working at Moxie. The owner and managers have created a fun and engaging work environment and are really committed to help me grow. I have received several advancements in the last couple years as our team has expanded. It's hard work, but really rewarding," Travis said.

The job fair will be held from 9am to 1pm at its Headquarters in Phoenix: 4620 E Elwood St Ste 12. Phoenix, AZ. 85040. Applicants can learn more about the opportunities available through the job postings linked below, and can email their resumes to [email protected] to begin the interview process.

The first 50 hires will receive a signing bonus!

MOXIE PEST CONTROL

Moxie Pest Control was founded in Phoenix in 2011. The company provides a variety of premium services to residential and commercial properties. With a central focus on service, expertise, and building life-long connections with customers, Moxie has thousands of happy customers in communities throughout the Phoenix Valley. Named for the drive and enthusiasm embraced by our team—Moxie's mission is to improve the quality of life for our customers, team, and community.

Along with its premium service, Moxie is also known for its commitment to employee development and community investment.

We're more than a pest control company—we're your neighbors.

To learn more, visit www.moxieservices.com.

