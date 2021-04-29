Moxie Scrubs Launches Partnership with American Nurses Association (ANA) for Year of The Nurse and Midwife 2021 National Nurses Month

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moxie Scrubs , the first direct-to-consumer medical apparel brand for nurses, announced a campaign in partnership with the American Nurses Association (ANA). As a thank you to nurses for all that they do, the ANA will offer members a $20 Moxie Scrubs gift card towards a set of their nurse-designed scrubs throughout National Nurses Month in May, along with gifts from other brands that Moxie Scrubs has partnered with, including Evolution_18 by makeup artist Bobbi Brown, Lovepop and more.

Created for nurses by nurses, Moxie Scrubs has leveled up medical apparel with their sleek fits and innovative design solutions. Their state-of-the-art patent-pending comfort waistband and modern designs allow nurses to remain comfortable and confident in their uniform through even the longest of shifts.

"During National Nurses Month this May, 'Moxie Scrubs' main priority is to celebrate these unsung heroes who work at every touchpoint of our healthcare system; We want to make sure that nurses feel seen, heard, and appreciated for all of their altruistic work on the front lines. To propel our mission further, we've partnered with the American Nurses Association who are the oldest nursing organization in the world, working to advance the nursing profession and interests forward for over a century. Through this partnership, we are fostering a strong community among nurses, to inspire, support, and empower them and their life-saving work, today and every day," said Moxie Scrubs founder and CEO, Alicia Tulsee. "There couldn't be a more pressing time for a brand and mission like ours."

About Moxie Scrubs: Born out of Harvard's Innovation Lab, Moxie Scrubs is disrupting the medical apparel market as the first direct-to-consumer brand for nurses. Boston based Moxie Scrubs was founded by Alicia Tulsee, a native New Yorker and Harvard alum. In awe of all of the amazing nurses who cared for her loved ones, Alicia felt a calling to do something meaningful for the nursing profession. 'Moxie' defines the 'force of character, determination, and resourcefulness,' of the nurses across our country on the frontlines today. More than a brand, this is a movement. For more information, visit www.moxiescrubs.com

About American Nurses Association: The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4.2 million registered nurses. The ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. The ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org.

