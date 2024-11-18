Moxie Strategies Expands Team and Geography, Welcoming Partners Jeannine Frisby LaRue and Tommy Meara, New Jersey State President and EVP of Public Affairs Megan Cryan

The national firm will open its New York office and double its team of powerhouse practitioners.

ASBURY PARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Strategies, the dynamic national public affairs and advertising firm, announces a significant expansion of its team and geographic reach. With the promotion of Jeannine Frisby LaRue and Tommy Meara to Partners, the establishment of a New York office in Midtown Manhattan, and the addition of New Jersey State President and EVP of Public Affairs Megan Cryan, Moxie strengthens its leadership and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional, data-driven public affairs, strategy, and advertising with an increasing national footprint. Moxie Strategies is a majority women-, Black-, and LGBTQIA+-owned full-service agency, bringing deep expertise across healthcare, energy, higher education, infrastructure, labor, issue advocacy, corporate, and nonprofit sectors. This commitment drives the Moxie approach, bringing sharper insights, richer strategies, and impactful results.

"Our goal is to disrupt the agency ecosystem, attracting top-tier talent and delivering unmatched outcomes. With these powerhouse leaders joining the Moxie team, we're redefining what a modern boutique public affairs agency can be," said Maggie Moran, CEO & Founder. "We're bringing on exceptional talent that reflects our commitment to diversity, deep expertise, and the boldness to tackle today's most pressing challenges. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Jeannine and Tommy as we build a best-in-class firm that sets the standard in public affairs and delivers transformative results for our clients."

Promotions and New Additions

Moxie Strategies has promoted the iconic Jeannine Frisby LaRue to Partner. With over 50 years of pioneering experience in public affairs, advocacy, government relations, and DEI, Jeannine has built an extraordinary career spanning healthcare, gaming, higher education, and social justice. A former elected official, former gaming regulator, former executive in many verticals, and tireless advocate, she's known for her deep dedication to equity and her impactful work with marginalized communities. Jeannine has been honored by over 50 organizations for her advocacy and leadership, and her expertise in communications, outreach, and engagement has empowered countless individuals and communities. Jeannine's remarkable journey through public service and strategic leadership has been instrumental to Moxie's success.

Tommy Meara joins Jeannine as a Partner, bringing unmatched expertise in communications strategy, corporate reputation management, labor advocacy, and public affairs. A proven leader in corporate and crisis communications and high-stakes campaign execution, Tommy has driven transformative initiatives across industries. His recent work includes leading multi-million-dollar campaigns to secure critical funding for environmental priorities, guiding public companies through reputational challenges, and redefining the brands of New York's top corporations. With a deep commitment to advancing workers' rights, Tommy has collaborated with unions to champion better wages, workplace safety, and economic justice through targeted communications strategies. By positioning executives as thought leaders and crafting strategies that drive measurable results, Tommy has consistently delivered innovative solutions to complex challenges. His leadership will amplify Moxie Strategies' ability to achieve bold outcomes for its clients and set new standards in the industry.

Additionally, Megan Cryan joins Moxie as New Jersey State President and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs. Megan will be instrumental in driving Moxie's New Jersey presence, where she will lead a powerhouse client roster and elevate the firm's high-impact approach to client services. In her previous senior roles at public affairs agencies, she led high-profile campaigns across healthcare, labor, and energy sectors. Recognized as an industry leader, Megan's work has left a lasting mark and set a high standard for excellence in public affairs.

Several new professionals are also joining the Moxie team:

Sam Berman joins Moxie as Senior Vice President of Campaigns , bringing extensive experience in leading complex, large-scale campaigns across diverse sectors. Before joining Moxie Strategies, Sam led integrated campaigns at two national public affairs firms, playing a pivotal role in shaping policy and electoral outcomes, driving behavior change, and enhancing brand reputation. Earlier in his career, he led field and voter contact efforts on political campaigns in multiple states, as well as in government, demonstrating his deep commitment to impactful public affairs.

joins Moxie as , bringing extensive experience in leading complex, large-scale campaigns across diverse sectors. Before joining Moxie Strategies, Sam led integrated campaigns at two national public affairs firms, playing a pivotal role in shaping policy and electoral outcomes, driving behavior change, and enhancing brand reputation. Earlier in his career, he led field and voter contact efforts on political campaigns in multiple states, as well as in government, demonstrating his deep commitment to impactful public affairs. Katy Zielinski comes aboard as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs , bringing an innovative approach to public relations and political communications. Before Moxie, Katy served as the First Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director for Energy and Environment for the New York State Executive Chamber, where she played a critical role in shaping media coverage around the Administration's key policy priorities, including climate, energy, and environmental issues. Her experience in media and executive management makes her a dynamic addition to Moxie's leadership team.

comes aboard as , bringing an innovative approach to public relations and political communications. Before Moxie, Katy served as the First Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director for Energy and Environment for the Executive Chamber, where she played a critical role in shaping media coverage around the Administration's key policy priorities, including climate, energy, and environmental issues. Her experience in media and executive management makes her a dynamic addition to Moxie's leadership team. Siming Hsu joins Moxie as Principal of Client Engagement , bringing deep expertise in data-driven strategy and campaign management to build powerful digital movements and conversion campaigns nationwide. Previously at Mothership Strategies, Siming seamlessly integrated digital strategy with client relations, driving key wins for progressive candidates, enhancing racial diversity in Congress, and boosting voter turnout in critical battleground states. Her experience and strategic vision make her a vital addition to Moxie's client engagement team.

joins Moxie as , bringing deep expertise in data-driven strategy and campaign management to build powerful digital movements and conversion campaigns nationwide. Previously at Mothership Strategies, Siming seamlessly integrated digital strategy with client relations, driving key wins for progressive candidates, enhancing racial diversity in Congress, and boosting voter turnout in critical battleground states. Her experience and strategic vision make her a vital addition to Moxie's client engagement team. Jackie LaBarbera takes on the role of New York Operations Director, leveraging her strong background in public affairs, business operations, and corporate event management. In her new role, she ensures smooth operations and delivers outstanding client experiences. Jackie also brings a proven record in grassroots campaigns and digital ad strategies for both political and educational initiatives.

New York Office Opening

As part of its strategic expansion, Moxie Strategies announces the opening of its New York office in Midtown Manhattan, a move that positions the firm to elevate its impact on a national scale. Under the leadership of newly appointed Partner Tommy Meara, this office will act as a vital hub for Moxie's nationwide operations, allowing the firm to better serve clients in diverse industries, from healthcare and infrastructure to corporate and issue advocacy, across the Northeast and beyond. This expansion underscores Moxie's commitment to delivering exceptional, data-driven results for clients who expect best-in-class service.

About Moxie Strategies

Moxie Strategies is a boutique national public affairs and advertising agency with offices in Asbury Park, NJ, and New York, NY. The firm integrates data-driven insights, cutting-edge creativity, unique depth of expertise, and best-in-class strategy to deliver bold, transformative impact. Moxie's team of industry leaders and experts, led by women, minorities, and LGBTQIA+ professionals, embodies a commitment to redefining public affairs and advertising. Learn more about Moxie's innovative approach and its expanded team at moxiestrategies.com.

