Moxie Underwriters Launches Exclusive Best-in-Class Habitational Program

"This opportunity allows me to concentrate on what I love, which is underwriting." Tweet this

"I'm very excited to be launching my own company and program," said Bay-Weber. "This opportunity allows me to concentrate on what I love, which is underwriting. Having the full support of Mission Underwriters, I'm finally able to structure and execute the program the way I believe is best to be a long-term player. For Moxie, that means offering the most up-to-date guidelines, systems, and forms, as well as writing hard-to-place risks, such as older, well-maintained apartments and newer-built units."

Moxie's team emphasizes traditional technical underwriting coupled with the ability to think outside the box when creativity is necessary. The company is proud to offer 24-hour turnaround times and the satisfaction of always reaching a live person quickly.

"There is limited capacity in the habitational space," said Keith Higdon, CEO of Mission Underwriters. "Jill's program is poised to perform exceptionally well. Her program management and product-line expertise combined with her entrepreneurial spirit made her the perfect fit for Mission Underwriters' first partner."

Moxie Underwriters is already writing business and accepting new appointments. To become appointed with Moxie Underwriters, please visit moxieuw.com

Moxie Underwriters is a Saint Louis-based program administrator specializing in commercial package and monoline property coverage for habitational risks. Founder Jill Bay-Weber has over thirty years of underwriting and program management experience with many domestic and international carriers. Powered by Mission Underwriters' best-in-class program administration platform, Moxie provides superior service to their agents and insureds. To become appointed, please visit moxieuw.com.

Mission Underwriters is a technology-driven property and casualty underwriting platform that provides opportunities to entrepreneurial underwriting teams, primarily in the commercial lines segment. To learn how to launch your own program administrator company, visit missionunderwriters.com.

SOURCE Moxie Underwriters

Related Links

http://moxieuw.com/

