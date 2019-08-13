MoxieBox Art Inc. Appoints Apples to Apples Creator Matthew Kirby Chief Operating Officer

MURRIETA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxieBox Art Inc. (MoxieBox) today announced that it has appointed Matthew Kirby Chief Operating Officer reporting to MoxieBox Art Inc. President and CEO James Warner. Kirby is well known for creating the iconic family game of hilarious comparisons "Apples to Apples."

Kirby, a member of the "creative class" brings a high level of innovation and creativity to MoxieBox. "I have the absolute confidence Mr. Kirby will help MoxieBox connect with many more children to tap into their inner creativity and become the innovators of tomorrow," said Warner.

Mr. Kirby will focus on product development and knowledge sharing to raise the quality of the core skill sets critically needed to equip future generations.

"I am excited to join MoxieBox in their quest to enable the creative spirit in each and every child," said Kirby. "I cannot think of a more worthy cause."

About MoxieBox

MoxieBox Art Inc. is a family run business dedicated to nurturing creativity in all children! We create art boxes and distribute on a monthly subscription basis to students grades K-12. Our art boxes contain a detailed lesson plan and all materials included for any student to successfully create a masterpiece. For more information about MoxieBox please visit https://moxieboxart.com/

