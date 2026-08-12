MoxiWorks and Cloze Integrate to Give Agents One Source of Truth for Client Contacts and Activity

New integration automatically syncs contacts and activity between Cloze and RISE, unlocking campaigns, presentations, and automations, preserving a unified view of each contact without duplicate data entry.

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks today announced that RISE, its native-AI relationship intelligence platform, has integrated with Cloze, an AI-powered real estate platform. Brokerages using both platforms can now sync their contacts and activity between Cloze and RISE, giving agents back the time they'd otherwise spend keeping two systems aligned. Once synced, agents instantly unlock access to RISE campaigns, presentations, and automations for those relationships, while sharing RISE activity with the Cloze Intelligence Engine to maintain a unified view of contacts and activity.

For agents managing contacts across multiple systems, duplicate data entry has long been a tax on productivity, and the new integration eliminates it.

"If you're running Cloze and RISE side by side, you shouldn't have to think about which system has the latest version of a contact," said Krista Hannahs, Principal Product Manager, Integrations, at MoxiWorks. "Now you don't have to. Your Cloze contacts show up in RISE automatically, ready for campaigns, presentations, automations, and follow-up, with nothing to manage but the relationship itself."

This integration advances RISE's open ecosystem strategy, bringing together the tools agents already use rather than asking them to choose. Cloze joins a growing list of integrations available within RISE, including the two-way Canva integration, Promote (MoxiWorks' digital advertising platform powered by Evocalize), and RateMyAgent.

The integration is available now to agents, offices, and brokerages using both Cloze and RISE in all markets MoxiWorks serves, including The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and The United Kingdom.

"We built Cloze to find the business hiding in an agent's contacts, the referral, the repeat client, the deal about to happen. That intelligence relies on a unified view of each and every client, pulled from all the tools an agent uses. We're glad to see MoxiWorks building on that with this integration, contacts and activities are shared, so agents get the benefit of both platforms without doing extra work. Their relationships and their data stay theirs, no matter which platform they're using," said Alex Coté, Co-founder and CMO at Cloze.

The launch reflects MoxiWorks' broader strategy to expand the RISE ecosystem throughout 2026, with transaction management integrations planned next.

"Agents shouldn't have to choose between the tools they trust and the intelligence that helps them close more deals," said Eric Elfman, CEO of MoxiWorks. "This integration is a clear signal of where we're taking RISE: an open, connected ecosystem that meets agents wherever they run their business. Cloze is one of several integrations we'll be bringing to market this year."

To learn more, visit moxiworks.com/RISE.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is the leading real estate AI marketing platform serving agents, teams, and brokerages worldwide. The platform integrates presentations, email, CRM, advertising, and marketing into one connected system powered by native-AI. With RISE, MoxiWorks' new product built with AI at its foundation, the company continues to expand what's possible for real estate productivity and growth. Trusted by more than 3,000 brokerages and 400,000 agents globally, MoxiWorks enables real estate professionals to find, win, and close more deals while transforming how the industry markets and grows. For more information, visit moxiworks.com.

About Cloze

Cloze is the AI-powered real estate platform built to help brokerages grow revenue by capitalizing on what makes them different. By connecting the information scattered across a brokerage's tools, Cloze uses AI to surface the clients, leads, and mortgage, title, and insurance business that's easy to miss.

Brokerages like Baird & Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, Sotheby's International Realty, William Raveis, and Windermere use Cloze to grow revenue through strengthened client relationships and a brand experience that's genuinely their own — all without giving up the tools agents and brokerage leaders already use and trust.

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Frequently Asked Questions

MoxiWorks has integrated its RISE platform with Cloze, allowing agents, offices, and brokerages who use both to sync contacts between Cloze and RISE. Once synced, those contacts are immediately available across both systems and can be used in RISE's campaigns, presentations, and automations, eliminating duplicate data entry between the two systems.

What is the MoxiWorks and Cloze integration?

The integration connects Cloze and RISE, automatically syncing an agent's contacts between Cloze and RISE. Once synced, agents can use RISE's full suite of campaigns, presentations, and automated follow-up on those contacts without re-entering any data.

How does the RISE and Cloze contact sync work?

The sync is self-managed by the user, meaning agents control which contacts sync and when. New and updated Cloze contacts flow into RISE automatically and vice versa, keeping both platforms aligned without manual exports or duplicate records.

Who can use the Cloze integration with RISE?

The integration is available now to agents, offices, and brokerages using both Cloze and RISE in all markets MoxiWorks serves, including The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and The United Kingdom.

What problem does this integration solve?

Agents who run Cloze and RISE side by side have historically had to maintain two separate contact databases. This integration removes that duplication, giving users one synced source of contacts they can act on immediately inside RISE.

Is this MoxiWorks' only planned integration in 2026?

No. The Cloze integration is the first of several planned additions to the RISE ecosystem this year, as MoxiWorks continues to build RISE as an open platform that connects with the tools agents already use.

SOURCE MoxiWorks