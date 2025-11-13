MoxiWorks Unveils RISE: A New Real Estate Marketing Platform Built with AI at Its Core

RISE surfaces what agents didn't even know to ask, proactively guiding their day and turning missed follow-up into closed deals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, the AI-powered real estate marketing platform, today announced the launch of RISE, a new platform built with artificial intelligence at its foundation. Developed by MoxiWorks' team of leading technology experts, RISE isn't just enhanced by AI—it's engineered into its core to help agents streamline their day, save time, and turn more opportunities into results.

Unlike traditional CRMs and most "AI assistants," RISE doesn't wait for agents to ask what to do. The native AI continuously interprets client behavior, predicts buyer and seller intent, and proactively surfaces where agents should focus their time throughout their day. By prompting agents with what to do next, RISE helps them act on opportunities they might never have seen, all while saving hours in their day.

"In real estate, lost business usually isn't from bad service, it's from lack of follow-up," said Eric Elfman, CEO of MoxiWorks. "Nearly 90% of buyers say they'd use their agent again, but only 13% actually do. That's not a skill problem, it's a system problem, and it represents enormous lost opportunity.

At MoxiWorks, even though we're an AI company, we believe the real power of AI is to help people deliver better service to their customers. RISE was built to help agents stay connected with their clients, not just faster but more thoughtfully, so those relationships last a lifetime. RISE knows who an agent needs to contact and when, and takes care of the work that gets in the way of real connection. It's not another chatbot waiting for a question, it's a tool designed for real estate that helps agents focus on what matters most, their clients."

Built for the realities of modern real estate, RISE delivers measurable value across the entire ecosystem:

"There are plenty of AI tools on the market today, but too often they're just bolt-on features added to existing products," said Ashley Fidler, Chief Product Officer at MoxiWorks. "RISE was built from the ground up as a native part of our platform. That means that while others might have to retrofit their tools to make improvements, we can roll out new automations and updates seamlessly.

We also know agents aren't tied to a desk. RISE was built for the way they really work, always on the go. It includes a full-featured mobile app that gives them access to the same AI insights and automations they have on desktop, so they can manage their business and connect with clients wherever the day takes them."

Development of RISE began in 2024 and included rigorous testing in collaboration with leading real estate enterprises and hundreds of agents. Early users have praised its speed, intuitive workflow and ability to turn dormant contact databases into active deal pipelines.

Key capabilities include:

The launch of RISE follows a year of strategic transformation for MoxiWorks, including a significant capital raise, the divestiture of its back-office business and a leadership expansion, positioning the company for accelerated innovation and growth.

RISE is now available to brokerages and agents across North America through an Early Access program, marking the first phase of its full launch. Additional AI-powered features and integrations will roll out throughout 2026.

MoxiWorks will showcase RISE's AI capabilities at NAR NXT, Nov. 14–16 in Houston (Booth 1235).

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is the leading real estate AI marketing platform serving agents, teams and brokerages worldwide. The platform integrates presentations, email, CRM, advertising and marketing into one connected system powered by native-AI. Trusted by more than 3,000 brokerages and 400,000 agents globally, MoxiWorks enables real estate professionals to find, win and close more deals while transforming how the industry markets and grows. For more information, visit moxiworks.com.

