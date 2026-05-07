MoxiWorks Connects Marketing, Follow-Up, and Execution with New RISE Release

New release adds Top 5 Contacts, a two-way Canva integration, Promote workflows, and enhancements to the RISE companion app

SEATTLE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks today announced the next phase of RISE, its AI-powered relationship intelligence platform for real estate, expanding its ability to connect marketing, outreach, follow-up, and execution into one continuous workflow for brokerages, teams, and agents.

The release addresses one of real estate's most persistent challenges: consistent follow-up. RISE moves beyond reactive AI by helping agents identify who to contact, when to act, and what to say, turning underutilized contacts into active opportunities.

At the center of the release is Top 5 Contacts, a daily AI-driven experience that identifies five contacts every day for agents to prioritize based on engagement, activity, and relationship signals already in their database. Agents can also refresh the list anytime to surface new opportunities when they are ready for more. Each recommendation includes context, suggested next steps, and ready-to-use messaging, campaigns, or presentations the agent can review, edit, or send. The enhanced RISE companion app extends those recommendations to mobile, giving agents access to daily priorities, contacts, and timely opportunities from anywhere.

"The real opportunity with AI isn't adding more features. It's improving how work actually gets done," said Ashley Fidler, Chief Product Officer at MoxiWorks. "We focus on understanding agent workflows end to end, then using AI to turn existing data into clear, actionable next steps. When you connect intelligence, context, and execution in one system, you simplify the work and make agents more effective day to day."

A new two-way integration with Canva connects design and campaign execution inside RISE. Brokerage marketing teams and agents can create branded templates and content in Canva, leveraging listing data from RISE, then personalize and launch campaigns in minutes—reducing the steps and clicks required to execute.

The release also brings Promote into RISE. Promote by MoxiWorks is a digital advertising solution powered by Evocalize. Promote helps agents and brokerages turn listings and brand moments into digital advertising across social and ad networks directly from RISE, reducing steps and clicks for the user.

Together, these updates reduce friction between planning and execution, helping agents act faster and enabling brokerages to drive more consistent follow-up, marketing, and advertising at scale across their network.

"We set out to transform MoxiWorks from the inside out, and RISE is proof of that work," said Eric Elfman, CEO of MoxiWorks. "It brings the enterprise experience MoxiWorks is known for into a modern product foundation built for the next era of real estate. This release shows that investment turning into real product momentum for brokerages and their agents."

RISE is designed around how agents and marketing teams actually work, bringing together prioritization, content creation, advertising, and follow-up in one connected system. It also captures transaction details within each client record, enabling timely, automated follow-up campaigns for recent buyers and sellers.

RISE is available for brokerages, teams, and agents across North America, with continued enhancements rolling out monthly throughout 2026.

To learn more, visit moxiworks.com/RISE.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is the leading real estate AI marketing platform serving agents, teams, and brokerages worldwide. The platform integrates presentations, email, CRM, advertising, and marketing into one connected system powered by native-AI. With RISE, MoxiWorks' new product built with AI at its foundation, the company continues to expand what's possible for real estate productivity and growth. Trusted by more than 3,000 brokerages and 400,000 agents globally, MoxiWorks enables real estate professionals to find, win, and close more deals while transforming how the industry markets and grows. For more information, visit moxiworks.com.

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SOURCE MoxiWorks